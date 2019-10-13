AMSTAT announces AMSTAT for Salesforce® Version 2.0, an upcoming Version 3.0, and an upgraded AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool at NBAA-BACE 2019

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSTAT, for 37 years the leading provider of business aircraft market, fleet and operator information, will be demonstrating the latest versions of the ground breaking AMSTAT for Salesforce® app and AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool at this year's National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The AMSTAT for Salesforce® app, which streamlines the workload for aviation sales professionals and CRM administrator's working with both AMSTAT and Salesforce, was first released in January 2019. Version 2.0 was released in September this year and was designed to enhance the experience of clients with existing Salesforce® implementations that already include large databases of clients and sales opportunities. "Version 3.0, on display at NBAA-BACE, will incorporate existing client feedback, expand the aircraft content already provided in the app and will add functionality to create an aircraft custom object or to integrate with a client's existing custom aircraft object," said Kit Tankhiwale, AMSTAT Senior Product Innovator.

Tankhiwale added that, "AMSTAT also offers use of its API, for integration with other third-party applications."

AMSTAT will also be demonstrating the latest version of the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool (AVT) which was developed in partnership with VANGAS Aviation Services and calculates real-time aircraft values. This version uses "big data" to objectively calculate the statistical value of specific aircraft attributes. "One can argue about the exact value that say Winglets add to any given aircraft," said Andrew Young, AMSTAT General Manager, "but the AVT now objectively and statistically calculates these values based on decades of historical market activity and aircraft sold price data."

"This is a first for AMSTAT and the industry and we are excited to showcase this at NBAA," Young added.

In addition to upgrades to the AMSTAT for Salesforce® app and the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool, AMSTAT will also be showing off recent updates and upgrades to AMSTAT Premier, its flagship service, including a new customizable dashboard, expanded aircraft flight tracking histories, updated ADS-B data by serial number and expanded make model coverage.

AMSTAT will also be holding 2 breakout sessions at NBAA-BACE, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL – Room N239. The first session, at 11am-12 noon, will be on the use of the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool and big data to create aircraft values. The second, at 2-3pm, will be a tutorial on using the AMSTAT for Salesforce® App.

AMSTAT will be exhibiting at NBAA-BACE Booth #N2623.

AMSTAT for Salesforce(R) is available on the appexchange.com.

About AMSTAT, Inc.

AMSTAT is the leading provider of market research information and services to the corporate aviation industry. Founded in 1982, and based in Tinton Falls, NJ, AMSTAT introduced the concept of providing researched information to corporate aviation professionals. AMSTAT's mission is to provide timely, accurate, and objective market information to its customers. AMSTAT products and services provide aviation market and statistical information that generates revenue and delivers competitive advantage to brokers/dealers, finance companies, fractional providers, and suppliers of aircraft parts and services.

