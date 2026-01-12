Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.01.2026 22:02:20

ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

ams-OSRAM
8.26 CHF 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

12-Jan-2026 / 22:02 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (12 January 2026) -- ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

Owing to market rumors, ams-OSRAM AG confirms that the company is in advanced discussions concerning the sale of certain business activities of ams-OSRAM AG while safeguarding the Premstaetten, Austria, site long-term. The envisaged transaction is part of the implementation of the company’s accelerated deleveraging plan as communicated in April 2025, aiming to generate proceeds from divestitures well above EUR 500 million. At this moment, the company cannot give any assurances as to the outcome of the discussions and will provide additional information in due course.
 

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions.

With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and sensing enable transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer industries.

“Sense the power of light” – our success is based on the deep understanding of the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor technologies. About 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). 

 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com  

 

Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.  

 

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube 

 

For further information  
Investor Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Dr Juergen Rebel
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
T: +43 3136 500-0
investor@ams-osram.com		 Media Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Bernd Hops
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications
T: +43 3136 500-0
press@ams-osram.com
     

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
Valor: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2258850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258850  12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

