Top News
Ausblick: Siemens Energy stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Swisscom gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Toyota Motor legt Quartalsergebnis vor
IonQ und EPB gründen gemeinsames Quantenzentrum in Tennessee
07.05.2025 23:15:36

Amrize Updates Form 10 with First Quarter Financials

Holcim
92.90 CHF -0.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Amrize Updates Form 10 with First Quarter Financials

07-May-2025 / 23:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amrize completed another step toward the planned spin-off from Holcim with the update of its Form 10 Registration Statement, which includes Amrize’s first quarter 2025 financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP. Holcim previously reported first quarter 2025 financials, including the Amrize business, in accordance with IFRS in its April 25 trading update.

 

The updated Form 10 Registration Statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available at www.sec.gov and on Holcim’s spin-off investor website.

 

Holcim expects to complete the planned spin-off of Amrize in June 2025, subject to customary approvals, including approval by Holcim shareholders at Holcim’s 2025 annual general meeting on May 14, 2025, and the Form 10 Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC.

 

Following the planned spin-off, Amrize will be the largest building solutions company focused exclusively on the North American market, offering its customers a broad range of advanced building solutions from foundation to rooftop across all construction markets.

 

Learn more about Amrize.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 26.4 billion in 2024. Our 65,000 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate’s advanced roofing and insulation systems.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This media release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to: the future commercial or financial performance or the anticipated benefits of, effects of or expected timetable for completing the spin-off; Amrize’s expected areas of focus and strategy to drive growth and profitability and create long-term shareholder value; and any other statements regarding Amrize’s future operations, anticipated business levels, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies and other expectations. In addition, there is also no assurance that the spin-off will be completed or that Holcim’s Board of Directors will continue to pursue the spin-off (even if there are no impediments to completion). We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

 

Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “believe(s),” “plan(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s),” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained.

 

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in our forward-looking statements include, without limitation: 1) the effect of political, economic and market conditions and geopolitical events, 2) the logistical and other challenges inherent in our operations, 3) the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors, 4) the level and volatility of, interest rates and other market indices, 5) the outcome of pending litigation, and 6) the impact of current, pending and future legislation and regulation. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this media release can or will be achieved. Some of the other important factors that could cause Amrize’s actual results to differ materially from those included in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: factors related to the risk of an unexpected failure to complete, or unexpected delays in completing, the necessary actions for the planned separation or to obtain the necessary approvals or third party consents to complete these actions; the failure of Amrize to achieve some or all of the expected strategic benefits or opportunities expected from the separation; that Amrize may incur material costs and expenses as a result of the separation; that Amrize has no history operating as an independent, publicly traded company; and Amrize’s historical and pro forma financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that it would have achieved as a separate, publicly traded company and therefore may not be a reliable indicator of its future results; Amrize’s obligation to indemnify Holcim pursuant to the agreements entered into connection with the separation and the risk Holcim may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify Amrize under such agreements; that under applicable tax law, Amrize may be liable for certain tax liabilities of Holcim following the separation if Holcim were to fail to pay such taxes; the fact that Amrize may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it presently receives from Holcim; that after the separation, certain of Amrize’s executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at Holcim; potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; or that Amrize will not be able to rely on the earnings, assets or cash flow of Holcim and Holcim will not provide funds to finance Amrize’s working capital or other cash requirements.

 

Readers should also carefully review the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement on Form 10 relating to the spin-off, which has been filed by Amrize with the SEC. The registration statement on Form 10 identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to diﬀer materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

 

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s judgment as of this date, and Holcim assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update them to reflect future events or circumstances. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any statements or information contained in this media release.

 

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.


End of Inside Information

2132504  07-May-2025 CET/CEST

