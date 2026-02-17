Amrize Aktie 143013422 / CH1430134226
17.02.2026 22:15:06
Amrize Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow in 2025; Shareholder Return Plan Proposed
|
Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Performance Highlights and 2026 Guidance
Shareholder Return Plan
CHICAGO/ZUG, February 17, 2026 – Amrize (AMRZ) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO: "2025 was a milestone year for Amrize as we completed our spin-off, delivered for our customers and set the foundation for our long-term, profitable growth. I thank our 19,000 empowered teammates who are serving our customers across North America as the partner of choice for their most important building projects.
We increased revenues to $11.8 billion and delivered $3.0 billion of Adjusted EBITDA driven by infrastructure demand and an improving commercial market. As we closed the year, we saw growing
customer demand in cement and aggregates, as well as continued positive pricing. Our Building Envelope business was affected by the soft residential roofing market, while commercial repair and refurbishment remained resilient.
We generated strong Free Cash Flow on the year and achieved a Net Leverage Ratio of 1.1x. Our strong cash conversion and balance sheet provide the flexibility and firepower to fuel our growth and return cash to our shareholders.
We invested $788 million in CapEx in 2025, and plan to increase these investments to $900 million in 2026 to accelerate our growth. We are also ramping up our value-accretive M&A to expand our footprint in the most attractive markets, demonstrated recently with our agreement to acquire PB Materials, the leading aggregates business in high-growth West Texas.
Delivering shareholder return, our Board has authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program, and proposes a special one time dividend as well as an annual ordinary dividend.
We are delivering on our commitment to invest for growth and create value for all stakeholders. We are well positioned in our $200 billion addressable market and have set our 2026 guidance reflecting accelerating customer demand and profitable growth."
[1] Amrize Board of Directors approved a share repurchase authorization for up to $1.0 billion, with a 12-month expiration, pending approval of the 2025 financial statements at the Annual General Meeting.
[2] Dividends will be paid out of legal capital reserves from tax capital contributions and are not subject to Swiss withholding tax.
[3] Amrize Board of Directors proposes a special one-time dividend of $0.44 per share, to be paid following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.
[4] Amrize Board of Directors proposes an annual ordinary dividend of $0.44 per share, to be paid in up to four quarterly installments at the discretion of the Board, following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.
Shareholder Return Plan
The Board of Directors has approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase program, pending approval of the 2025 financial statements at the AGM, with a 12-month expiration.
The Board of Directors also proposes a special, one-time dividend of $0.44 per share, payable following approval by shareholders at the AGM, as well as a $0.44 ordinary annual dividend per share, payable in quarterly installments, at the discretion of the Board.
Dividends will be paid out of capital contribution reserves and are not subject to Swiss withholding tax.
Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance[5]
Amrize has established an efficient capital structure and operating model. 2025 Corporate costs were $210 million versus guidance of $300 to $320 million[6]. Net interest expense was $413 million versus $512 million in 2024 and the effective tax rate was 21.8% versus guidance of 22% to 24%. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 were $1,922 million and Net Debt[7] was $3,347 million. The Net Leverage Ratio[8] as of December 31, 2025 was 1.1x, compared to 1.7x as of September 30, 2025.
This positions the company to continue generating growth and returns. Amrize has set 2026 guidance reflecting accelerating customer demand and profitable growth. In Building Materials, volumes and pricing are expected to be growth contributors with low single-digit percentage growth in cement pricing and mid-single-digit percentage growth in aggregates pricing. In Building Envelope, Amrize expects low-single digit growth in commercial roofing volumes and flat volumes in residential roofing with improvement in the second half of the year.
Based on these drivers, Amrize is providing the following financial guidance for full year 2026:
The Company's 2026 financial guidance includes the following underlying assumptions:
ASPIRE Program Update
Amrize launched its ASPIRE program in 2025 to accelerate synergies and profitable growth. Leveraging its scale across 1,000 sites and two business segments, the company is optimizing third party spending and driving efficiencies in its operational footprint and logistics network.
Amrize realized initial savings in the fourth quarter and the company is now targeting 70 basis points of margin expansion through ASPIRE in 2026 and is on track to achieve more than $250 million in synergies through 2028.
[5] Amrize (Company) provides forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EBITDA. The Company cannot, without unreasonable effort, forecast certain adjusted items excluded from comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. These items include Acquisition and integration-related costs, Litigation-related costs, Loss on impairments, Restructuring and other costs, Spin-off and separation-related costs, Other non-operating (expense) income, net, and Income from equity method investments., that are difficult to predict in advance to include in a U.S. GAAP estimate. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the items.
[6] FY 2025 corporate costs compared to the quarterly run rate of $75-$80 million corporate cost provided during Q2 2025.
[7] Net Debt represents a non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[8] Net Leverage Ratio represents a non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
Amrize Consolidated Results (Unaudited)
Revenues were $2,839 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2,849 million in 2024. Revenues were 0.4% lower in the quarter, reflecting continued infrastructure spend, an improving commercial market and the soft residential roofing market.
Adjusted EBITDA was $779 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $791 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher volumes and continued aggregates pricing growth in the Building Materials segment, offset by lower residential roofing volumes in the Building Envelope segment.
Net income was $298 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.54 Diluted EPS, compared with Net income of $292 million, or $0.53 Diluted EPS, in 2024. Net income was $1,182 million for the full year 2025, or $2.14 Diluted EPS, compared with Net income of $1,273 million, or $2.30 Diluted EPS, in 2024.
Adjusted Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.62 compared to $0.57 in 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the full year 2025 was $2.40 compared to $2.44 in 2024.
[9] Adjusted EBITDA represents a Non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[10] Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents a Non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[11] Adjusted Diluted EPS represents a Non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
Amrize Building Materials Results (Unaudited)
Building Materials Revenues were $2,161 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2,080 million in 2024. Revenue growth of 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by higher volumes and continued aggregates pricing growth. Cement volumes were up 3.6% with pricing down 0.8% coupled with increased aggregates volumes of 3.0% with freight-adjusted pricing up 3.8%.
Fourth quarter 2025 Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Building Materials segment was $705 million, compared to $666 million in 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to volume growth, aggregates pricing, production efficiency and ASPIRE savings.
The company is executing on its strategy of investing for growth through CapEx and M&A in the most attractive markets. In the fourth quarter, Building Materials completed a 660,000 ton capacity expansion at its Ste. Genevieve cement plant, North America's largest and market leading plant. In January, Amrize announced an agreement to acquire PB Materials, expanding its aggregates business into high-growth West Texas. The company expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter.
[12] Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents a Non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[13] Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents a Non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[14] Cement volume and pricing figures presented above exclude trading.
[15] Aggregates pricing figures presented above are freight adjusted, excluding freight revenues.
[16] Constant Currency reflects price adjusted to prior period foreign exchange rates.
Amrize Building Envelope Results (Unaudited)
Building Envelope Revenues were $678 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $769 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to softer residential roofing demand, partially offset by strong commercial repair and refurbishment revenues.
Fourth quarter 2025 Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Building Envelope segment was $130 million, compared to $170 million in 2024. Lower Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to lower residential roofing volumes and an $8 million increase in warranty provisions, which was partially offset by an improvement in commercial roofing margin on resilient repair and refurbishment demand.
The company is on track to commission a new state-of-the-art Malarkey shingle factory in Franklin, Indiana by the end of 2026 to increase production and expand market share in the attractive Midwest and Eastern markets.
Amrize Cash Flow and Debt
For the year ended December 31, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $2,208 million as compared to $2,282 million for the the year ended December 31, 2024. Free Cash Flow[17] was $1,463 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,733 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $270 million.
The decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $74 million was primarily driven by lower net income of $91 million and changes to net working capital.
Gross Debt as of December 31, 2025 was $5,269 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $1,922 million, resulting in a decrease in Net Debt[18] to $3,347 million. The Net Leverage Ratio[19] as of December 31, 2025 was 1.1x, compared to 1.7x as of September 30, 2025.
[17]Free Cash Flow represents a non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[18] Net Debt represents a non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
[19] Net Leverage Ratio represents a non-GAAP measure, which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on pages 13-15 of the PDF release.
FINANCIAL MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA including unallocated corporate costs.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.
Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as Diluted Earnings per share attributable to the Company, excluding the impact of Acquisition and integration-related costs, Litigation-related costs, Loss on impairments, Restructuring and other costs, Spin-off and separation-related costs.
Capital Expenditures, Net includes purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from property and casualty insurance income, proceeds from land expropriation and proceeds from disposals of long-lived assets.
EBITDA is defined as Net income, excluding Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, Interest expense, net and Income tax expense.
EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA divided by Revenues.
Free Cash Flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Capital Expenditures, Net.
Net Debt is defined as the sum of Short-term borrowings, Long-term debt and Current portion of long-term debt minus Cash and cash equivalents.
Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.
Net Working Capital is defined as the change in accounts receivables, inventory, and accounts payable.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income, and excludes the impact of Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Acquisition and integration-related costs, Litigation-related costs, Loss on impairments, Restructuring and other costs, Spin-off and separation-related costs, Other non-operating (expense) income, net, Income from equity method investments, and unallocated corporate costs.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.
This media release contains certain financial measures of historical performance and financial positions that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the schedules attached hereto. Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Media Release.
We believe these adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating Amrize’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.
Our Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of our financial statements should not place undue reliance on these Non-GAAP financial measures. Because Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ Non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As required by SEC rules, the tables on pages 13-15 below present a reconciliation of our presented Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
About Amrize
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, such as statements regarding expected cost savings, future financial targets, business strategies, management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the assumptions underlying such expected cost savings, targets, strategies, and statements. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “might,” “projects,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “continue,” “estimate,” or “pursue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of political, economic and market conditions and geopolitical events; the level of demand in the construction industry; the cyclicality of the industries and businesses in which our customers operate; changes in the cost and/or availability of raw materials required to run our business; energy and fuel costs; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the logistical and other challenges inherent in our operations; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; the level and volatility of, interest rates and other market indices; the ability of Amrize to realize the expected significant synergies for our acquisitions; the ability of Amrize to achieve margin expansion goals; the ability of Amrize to maintain satisfactory credit ratings; the outcome of pending litigation or future litigation; the impact of current, pending and future legislation and regulation; factors related to the failure of Amrize to achieve some or all of the expected strategic benefits or opportunities expected from the separation from Holcim Ltd (“Holcim”); material costs and expenses as a result of the separation from Holcim; our limited history operating as an independent, publicly traded company; our obligation to indemnify Holcim pursuant to the agreements entered into connection with the separation and the risk Holcim may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify Amrize under such agreements; that under applicable tax law, Amrize may be liable for certain tax liabilities of Holcim following the separation if Holcim were to fail to pay such taxes; the fact that Amrize may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it used to receive from Holcim prior to the separation; the fact that certain of Amrize's executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at Holcim; and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; and other factors which can be found in Amrize’s media releases and Amrize’s filings with the SEC. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.
End of Inside Information
