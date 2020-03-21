Amramp LA Helps COVID19 Screening Efforts with Commercial Wheelchair Ramp

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 19, 2020 Amramp installed a wheelchair ramp to provide access to the new Health Screening Trailer Triage at Adventist Health Simi Valley. The ramp and platforms helped access the large intake triage trailer in the parking lot.

Amramp Los Angeles is considered to be an essential service as we install ramps that provide access to medical facilities and individual homes. This service enables patients to be discharged to their homes so that the hospital bed might be used by someone with COVID 19 symptoms.

Amramp provided commercial ramping to allow access to this triage facility trailer container using a 5 x 7' platform, a 6 x 5' platform and 22' of 48" wide commercial ramping.

Amramp provides wheelchair ramps, lifts and other accessibility equipment for commercial and residential residents to provide access to buildings and homes.

Amramp is the leading company in the United States specializing in modular steel wheelchair ramps, offering sturdy, customizable ramps for disability access that enable the aging and disabled population to remain in their homes with independence and mobility. Ramps can be installed temporarily for short or long-term needs without damaging the housing structure as they are not a permanent modification to the home. Amramp products comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and are available for sale or rental with no minimum time frame and no ramp size restrictions.

Amramp also installs Vertical Platform Lifts which are used where the length of a ramp might be impractical. Portable wheelchair showers are used when a client cannot utilize the shower or tub facility and does not want to remodel the bathroom.

Amramp has been providing accessibility ramps, vertical platform lifts, stair chairs and wheelchair showers in Southern and Northern California since May, 2007 and has eight employees. Warehouse facilities are located in Gardena and Watsonville, CA. See http://www.amramp.com/laoc and http://www.amramp.com/norcal.

