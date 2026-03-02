Ampol Aktie 54990746 / US0321235071
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.03.2026 04:29:07
Ampol's Proposed Acquisition Of EG Australia Moves To ACCC Phase 2 Review
(RTTNews) - Ampol Limited (ALD.AX) noted the publication by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) of the summary of the Notice of Competition Concerns (NOCC) on its Acquisitions Register.
ALD.AX was trading on the ASX at A$28.99, reflecting a gain of A$0.82 or 2.91%.
On 21 January 2026, the ACCC determined that Ampol's proposed acquisition of EG Australia should proceed to a more detailed Phase 2 review. Under the new mandatory merger regime, the ACCC is required to publish the NOCC summary as an intermediate step in this process.
The NOCC summary outlines the ACCC's preliminary assessment of the proposed transaction, highlighting issues that are no longer under investigation and identifying matters still under review. Specifically, the ACCC has raised competition concerns regarding 54 EG Australia sites across 51 local areas, noting that further analysis is required. Additionally, the ACCC is considering 20 more local areas, though no preliminary assessment has yet been made on those.
The update reflects progress since the ACCC's earlier notification on 21 January 2026, when 115 sites were flagged for further review. The ACCC is also continuing to assess potential metropolitan-wide effects in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. Ampol has noted that its post-transaction market share by site in these cities would be 21%, 19%, 20%, and 31% respectively.
Ampol and EG Australia will have the opportunity to respond to the ACCC's concerns. Under the current timeline, the ACCC must issue its determination by 5 June 2026.
Ampol has expressed confidence in its position and confirmed its commitment to working constructively with the ACCC to address the issues identified in the NOCC.
in August 2025, Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire EG Australia, a leading Australian fuel and convenience retailer with approximately 500 sites nationwide, for a headline price of A$1.1 billion.
Nachrichten zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .
Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen
Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI letztlich über 14'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit hohen Gewinnen ins Wochenende, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex den Handelstag wenig bewegt beendet. Die US-Börsen notierten im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.