Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’978 -1.1%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9085 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’278 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’449 -3.3%  Dollar 0.7694 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Commerzbank-Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien setzt die Bank in Q4 2025
David Einhorn baut um: Die Top-10-Positionen von Greenlight Capital in Q4 2025
Palantir-Aktie im Visier: Big-Short-Legende Michael Burry verschärft Kritik
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Mit diesen Problemen kämpfen Robotaxis derzeit
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Ampol Aktie 54990746 / US0321235071

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.03.2026 04:29:07

Ampol's Proposed Acquisition Of EG Australia Moves To ACCC Phase 2 Review

Ampol
40.08 USD 1.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ampol Limited (ALD.AX) noted the publication by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) of the summary of the Notice of Competition Concerns (NOCC) on its Acquisitions Register.

ALD.AX was trading on the ASX at A$28.99, reflecting a gain of A$0.82 or 2.91%.

On 21 January 2026, the ACCC determined that Ampol's proposed acquisition of EG Australia should proceed to a more detailed Phase 2 review. Under the new mandatory merger regime, the ACCC is required to publish the NOCC summary as an intermediate step in this process.

The NOCC summary outlines the ACCC's preliminary assessment of the proposed transaction, highlighting issues that are no longer under investigation and identifying matters still under review. Specifically, the ACCC has raised competition concerns regarding 54 EG Australia sites across 51 local areas, noting that further analysis is required. Additionally, the ACCC is considering 20 more local areas, though no preliminary assessment has yet been made on those.

The update reflects progress since the ACCC's earlier notification on 21 January 2026, when 115 sites were flagged for further review. The ACCC is also continuing to assess potential metropolitan-wide effects in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. Ampol has noted that its post-transaction market share by site in these cities would be 21%, 19%, 20%, and 31% respectively.

Ampol and EG Australia will have the opportunity to respond to the ACCC's concerns. Under the current timeline, the ACCC must issue its determination by 5 June 2026.

Ampol has expressed confidence in its position and confirmed its commitment to working constructively with the ACCC to address the issues identified in the NOCC.

in August 2025, Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire EG Australia, a leading Australian fuel and convenience retailer with approximately 500 sites nationwide, for a headline price of A$1.1 billion.

Nachrichten zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ampol Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

27.02.26 Marktüberblick: Erholung im Software-Sektor
27.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
26.02.26 I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
26.02.26 SMI scheitert erneut an 14.000er-Marke
26.02.26 Bitcoin & Ethereum: Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen donnern?
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’527.06 19.88 SB5BKU
Short 14’815.29 13.98 BZWSSU
Short 15’374.27 8.92 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 14’014.30 27.02.2026 17:30:24
Long 13’390.81 19.88 SJ9BGU
Long 13’093.53 13.91 SIDB4U
Long 12’540.24 8.98 SXPBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2026
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen im Februar 2026
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Februar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Februar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:04 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax-Rekord nach Nahost-Eskalation erst mal kein Thema mehr
01:04 ROUNDUP: Israels Armee meldet Angriff aus dem Libanon
00:55 US-Militär setzt gegen Iran Tarnkappenbomber vom Typ B-2 ein
00:53 Kleinere vierstellige Zahl an EU-Bürgern ist noch im Iran
00:52 Emirate: 152 iranische Raketen und gut 500 Drohnen abgewehrt
00:52 Israels Armee meldet Angriff aus dem Libanon
00:51 Golfstaaten betonen nach Irans Angriffen Recht auf Selbstverteidigung
00:50 Goldpreis legt kräftig zu und klettert Richtung 5.400 US-Dollar
00:38 Ölpreise ziehen wegen Nahost-Eskalation kräftig an
00:19 ROUNDUP: Deutschland behält sich 'militärische Defensivmaßnahmen' vor