Amplo Global Inc.'s Flagship Capability Modeling Product, DIVA™ Gets Recognized by Industry Analysts for Its Disruptive Impact on Industry 4.0

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplo Global Inc., an AI-driven strategy and operations benchmarking company that measures organizational performance and assesses Industry 4.0 readiness, has just been recognized by leading industry analysts for the disruptive impact of its cloud-based capability modeling product DIVA™ to the Industry 4.0 space.

Amplo Global's vision is to help its customers manage innovation strategies. Its cloud-based AI-enabled platform DIVA™ productizes strategy, operational benchmarking, capability modeling and risk & compliance management for Industry 4.0. The product itself helps to minimize costs and shift funds to innovation, creating opportunities for organizations to invest in new business and revenue models.

In exclusive research by TBR Inc titled, "Amplo Global's flagship product, DIVA™, calibrates the impact of Industry 4.0," it states that DIVA™ can positively impact enterprises by bringing siloed strategies together, creating visibility, innovation readiness, a path for new business and revenue models for growth and value. As a tool, it can be applied by many different business practitioners seeking to deliver these objectives to commercial enterprises. Business decisions rest on the interrelationships between price (or cost), timeliness (or speed) and quality (or precision), which all can be monitored with DIVA™.

DIVA™, which is a subscription-based AI platform, "is intended to deliver on the futuristic and potentially disruptive premise to bring traceability, measurement and automation to the strategy and operational benchmarking realm," said Geoff Woollacott, Senior Strategy Consultant and Principal Analyst. "DIVA™ aspires to deliver the necessary guidance to arm business leaders with data-driven strategic insights to improve their business decision-making processes," he added.

DIVA™ platform consists of five core modules:

Assessment and Benchmarking provides maturity level calibration of existing business processes.

provides maturity level calibration of existing business processes. Process Decomposition generates heat maps that determine what processes can quickly be optimized through automation and what elements require a change management review.

generates heat maps that determine what processes can quickly be optimized through automation and what elements require a change management review. KPI Assessment quantifies short, mid and long-term goals.

quantifies short, mid and long-term goals. Experience Thinking builds substantiating use cases to justify process automation adoption.

builds substantiating use cases to justify process automation adoption. Roadmap and Prototyping demonstrates initial proof of concept (POC) solutions for prioritized uses cases flowing from automated activities.

DIVA™ core modules can be applied across numerous industry sectors and their core business processes. The modules are forward and backward connected which enable the product to be a continuous improvement measurement system.

"We are very pleased with the recognition we have received from TBR Inc about DIVA™ and our business model," said Anirban Bhattacharyya, Board, Amplo Global Inc. "With DIVA™ and its ancillary services, Amplo Global provides a unique blend of data-led, engineering-led and design-led methodology that puts clients in the ecosystem at the center of experience. Leveraging our strong partnerships with organizations such as the Manufacturing Leadership Council, we plan to positively disrupt the Industry 4.0 space across the industrial, health-sciences, fintech, services and distribution sectors," he added.

About Amplo Global Inc.

Amplo Global Inc. is an AI-led strategy and operations organization based out of Piscataway, NJ that drives both product and services solutions in North America and around the globe. Incubated in a garage in Edison, New Jersey, Amplo Global is now out in the market, creating productized strategy delivery models for organizations that embrace the Industry 4.0 revolution. Amplo Global is redefining the digital transformation space by measuring organizational health and readiness for digitization, automation, and workforce re-skilling with product DIVA™, complemented by Industry 4.0 focused service offerings. Write to us at info@amploglobal.com

