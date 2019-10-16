+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 16:07:00

Amplion's Machine Learning Platform Accelerates Precision Medicine Collaboration

BEND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplion, a leading precision medicine intelligence company, has released Dx:Revenue, a groundbreaking software solution that enables test providers to identify ideal pharmaceutical partnership opportunities at the right time to advance precision medicine collaboration.

Amplion’s Dx:Revenue discovers and qualifies collaboration opportunities between drug and test developers in real time

Dx: Revenue is an extension of Amplion's core business intelligence platform that leverages proprietary machine learning to deliver tailored insights into pharma and test developer activities. The platform draws from more than 34 million evidence sources such as clinical trials, scientific publications, conference abstracts, FDA cleared and approved tests, lab developed tests, diagnostic and drug pipelines and more in real time, producing prioritized and timely partnering opportunities that are a precise match between a test provider's capabilities and pharma's specific needs.

"Precision medicine has a problem," says Chris Capdevila, CEO, Amplion. "There is an insurmountable volume of information with the potential to drive the realization of precision medicine for patients, but accessing that information strategically, effectively and quickly to make the best pharma partnering decisions is beyond human scale. Our company was founded to address this issue by providing critical evidence-based intelligence that supports the strategic decisions pharmaceutical and test developers need to make to be successful."

The rise of precision medicine, an approach to patient care that allows a doctor to select a therapy most likely to succeed based on the underlying biological drivers of a patient's disease, has drastically improved health outcomes in recent years but has also ushered in a new set of challenges. Prior to Amplion's launch, drug and test developers creating new treatments were forced to comb through millions of uncategorized publications and other sources in search of relevant drug and clinical development and biomarker activity, a time-consuming effort that often comes up with non-relevant findings. 

Amplion solves this problem by applying sophisticated machine learning models to the entire biomedical landscape to identify those opportunities that precisely match test developers' capabilities and needs. Amplion's proprietary models understand the context within which a medical term is being used, for example, whether a specific biomarker is actually being measured within a study or simply being mentioned, with a high degree of accuracy. This allows drug and test developers to efficiently identify research and development initiatives and find relevant partners aligned to their program goals. 

"Precision medicine holds the promise of driving down drug development costs through shorter, more successful trials and reducing time to market for valuable drugs," says Will Szczerbiak, Principal at Greycroft, "As investors, we believe in Amplion's potential to reduce inefficiency in the critical partnering phases and add real value to the industry."

The release of Amplion's Dx:Revenue product comes just months after the company received new funding from Greycroft, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and Imagen Capital Partners. In the coming months, the company plans to release a number of additional solutions on top of its core intelligence platform targeting additional organizational roles with critical insights.

About Amplion
Amplion is a business intelligence platform company leveraging proprietary machine learning and biomedical domain expertise to help accelerate precision medicine. By harnessing the world's largest and fastest-growing corpus of biomedical evidence, the company's solutions deliver timely, targeted, and actionable insights to enable confident, strategic decisions in drug and diagnostic development. Amplion has established trusted partnerships with leaders in precision medicine that leverage the platform to discover new opportunities and realize strategic objectives. Learn more at Amplion.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplions-machine-learning-platform-accelerates-precision-medicine-collaboration-300939077.html

SOURCE Amplion

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:12
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
11:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
08:59
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
15.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt etwas zurück -- DAX legt leicht zu -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte weist der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewinnt daneben leicht hinzu. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist von Verlusten geprägt. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB