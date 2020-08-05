05.08.2020 04:33:00

Amplifyer and Tether Data Unite to Help Consumers Make Informed Buying Decisions That Impact Their Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifyer, the company that connects Fortune 1000 brands to the most innovative start-ups in the world, today announced a new partnership with Tether Data. Together, they will be strongly positioned to bring environmental issues impacting societal health to the forefront of consumer consideration.

Tether Data's leading analytics and data science team dispenses accessible insights on emerging environmental pressures across various industries. One key innovation is Tether's work on noise pollution, providing noise maps, scores and reports to the average consumer at any location across the globe.

"Data is quickly becoming the new currency. However, making data understandable, usable and meaningful can be very challenging. We tackle this challenge by merging environmental concerns with sophisticated tooling and skills to provide accessible insights for customers and end-users," said Tether Data's CEO and founder Cole Erdmann. "We believe our partnership with Amplifyer will give us the reach we need to make a positive impact on consumer health and the environment."

"Amplifyer's partnership with Tether will allow us to empower customers with the data they need to make educated choices that affect their health and surrounding environments," said Mike Aronow, CEO and founder of Amplifyer. "Cole and his team are leaders in this space and we look forward to working together to create a healthier environment through advanced data development."

About Amplifyer

Amplifyer is a digital consultancy and rep firm hybrid that connects the world's most innovative start-ups to Fortune 1000 brands. Headquartered in New York City, Amplifyer provides leading marketers and advertising agencies with access to curated product suites and thought leaders in the digital space.

About Tether Data

Tether Data provides businesses with technology to pinpoint elements of the environment that affect consumers globally. Tether Data offers an easy-to-ingest service for digital platforms and continually updates its sources to progress with an evolving world.

Contact:
Debbie Wentz, Head of Marketing and Analytics
debbie@amplifyer.com

Related Images

image1.png

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplifyer-and-tether-data-unite-to-help-consumers-make-informed-buying-decisions-that-impact-their-health-301106203.html

SOURCE Amplifyer

