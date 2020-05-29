Amphivena Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphivena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing immunotherapeutics that restore anti-cancer immunity to the patient, today announced that Curtis Ruegg, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the News and Media section on the Amphivena website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc.

Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company based in South San Francisco, CA that is developing a novel platform of dual-function biologics to selectively relieve immune suppression and drive T-cell activation/polarization, to restore anti-cancer immunity in patients. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, AMV564, induces selective T-cell mediated killing of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC), known to be associated with immune suppression and poor outcomes to immunotherapy. In parallel, AMV564 drives improved T cell effector function. AMV564-induced immune restoration is optimized by targeting the lymphoid tissues through subcutaneous delivery where immunoregulation occurs. AMV564 has exhibited an excellent safety profile and combinability with checkpoint inhibition, and thus provides a unique opportunity to bring new treatment options to cancer patients underserved by immunotherapy.

Amphivena's investors include NanoDimension, Qiming Venture Partners USA, MPM Capital and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC.

For more information, please visit www.amphivena.com

