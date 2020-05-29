Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 14:40:00

Amphivena Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphivena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing immunotherapeutics that restore anti-cancer immunity to the patient, today announced that Curtis Ruegg, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET.  

(PRNewsfoto/Amphivena Therapeutics)

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the News and Media section on the Amphivena website.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc.

Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company based in South San Francisco, CA that is developing a novel platform of dual-function biologics to selectively relieve immune suppression and drive T-cell activation/polarization, to restore anti-cancer immunity in patients. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, AMV564, induces selective T-cell mediated killing of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC), known to be associated with immune suppression and poor outcomes to immunotherapy.  In parallel, AMV564 drives improved T cell effector function.  AMV564-induced immune restoration is optimized by targeting the lymphoid tissues through subcutaneous delivery where immunoregulation occurs. AMV564 has exhibited an excellent safety profile and combinability with checkpoint inhibition, and thus provides a unique opportunity to bring new treatment options to cancer patients underserved by immunotherapy.

Amphivena's investors include NanoDimension, Qiming Venture Partners USA, MPM Capital and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC.

For more information, please visit www.amphivena.com

Contact:

Alicia Chung, Corporate Development
achung@amphivena.com
+1-650-499-3178
info@amphivena.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amphivena-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301067569.html

SOURCE Amphivena Therapeutics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.60
1.58 %
Alcon 61.90
1.41 %
Givaudan 3’472.00
1.22 %
Novartis 84.19
0.97 %
Nestle 103.50
0.64 %
The Swatch Grp 192.10
-1.61 %
Adecco Group 45.91
-1.63 %
Swiss Re 65.78
-2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.50
-2.21 %
CS Group 8.79
-3.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Twitter und Facebook im Blick: Weisses Haus kündigt Verfügung Trumps zu sozialen Medien an - Aktien tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig verändert -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex kommt am Freitag kaum vom Fleck, wogegen der deutsche Markt Abschläge hinnehmen muss. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB