Amphenol Aktie [Valor: 647943 / ISIN: US0320951017]
20.05.2024 23:11:07

Amphenol Approves Two-for-one Stock Split

Amphenol
120.32 CHF 4.22%
(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corporation (APH) Monday announced that its Board of Directors approved a two-for-one stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend.

Each Amphenol shareholder of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024 will receive one additional share for every share held on the record date. Amphenol expects the additional shares will be distributed on June 11, 2024.

Amphenol is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.

