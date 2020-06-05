05.06.2020 04:51:00

Amorepacific makes upcycled bench made from empty cosmetic bottles in celebration of World Environment Day

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5), Amorepacific announced its plan to install an upcycled bench made from recycled cosmetic bottles in public facilities for citizens. The bench is a co-creation with environmental startup TerraCycle and environmental design startup Radio-B.

Amorepacific's upcycled bench made from empty cosmetic bottles

To make the bench, Amorepacific developed a terrazzo for the first time in the industry by mixing plastic cosmetic bottle powder with ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC). The bench's design highlights the importance of recycling with 1,400 empty bottles used in its production.

The project also includes some unique ideas to promote distancing in daily life as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A pot of plants is placed in the middle of the bench as well as the 1m mark to help people maintain social distancing when sitting.

Amorepacific Communication Executive Director Howard Lee explained, "This upcycled bench project shows how we can extend the lifecycles of products. It is meaningful that we actively spread a positive message of overcoming social issues together. Amorepacific is proud to work as a global corporate citizen discovering sustainable and innovative ways to contribute to society."

The recycled cosmetics bottle terrazzo will be further used in Amorepacific stores and in 'GREENCYCLE' campaign, a corporate social responsibility activity, dedicated to recycling and upcycling.

The company plans to reduce its use of plastic up to 700 tons by 2022. To help with this, it is switching to colorless PET to help increase its use of recyclable packaging. In June 2019, Amorepacific signed an agreement of cooperation with TerraCycle to recycle used bottles. Their goal included collecting 100 tons of used plastic cosmetic bottles each year and aiming for a 100% recycle rate. The company plans to continue its environmental commitment by increasing its use of PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and through ongoing research on eco-friendly packaging.

 

Amorepacific (PRNewsfoto/Amorepacific)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-makes-upcycled-bench-made-from-empty-cosmetic-bottles-in-celebration-of-world-environment-day-301071190.html

SOURCE Amorepacific

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 508.20
0.83 %
LafargeHolcim 42.82
-0.19 %
ABB 20.52
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 342.70
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 60.96
-0.59 %
Alcon 60.96
-1.58 %
SGS 2’351.00
-1.67 %
Roche Hldg G 332.75
-1.87 %
Lonza Grp 468.60
-1.95 %
Swiss Re 68.96
-8.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.06.20
Vontobel: Adidas vs. Nike: Der Kampf der Sportartikelhersteller
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
04.06.20
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10"000 | BX Swiss TV
04.06.20
SMI springt über 10.000er-Marke
04.06.20
Weekly Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Eine sinnvolle Sache / Twitter – Im Clinch mit Donald Trump / Rohstoffmonitor- Mai 2020
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19: Die unausweichlichen Wahrheiten für Anleger
04.06.20
Schroders: What can the Covid-19 crisis teach us about tackling climate change?
03.06.20
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
mehr
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10'000 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Tezos trotz anfänglichen Problemen beliebt: Was macht die Kryptowährung genau aus?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt
Mobilfunk-Anbieter: Swisscom im Europavergleich auf Spitzenposition
Slack übertrifft Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Slack-Aktie dennoch deutlich abwärts
American Airlines-Aktie legt mehr als 40 Prozent zu: American Airlines fährt Flugangebot im Juli ein Stück hoch
US-Anleger unentschlossen: Techwerte schliessen schwächer -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX gibt bis zum Handelsende nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Roche-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Roche-Test an COVID-19-Patienten erhält US-Notfallzulassung
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: Gewinnmitnahmen - EZB-Effekt schnell verpufft
Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Anleger unentschlossen: Techwerte schliessen schwächer -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX gibt bis zum Handelsende nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Tendenz am Donnerstag negativ. In Deutschland kam es beim DAX zu Ermüdungserscheinungen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Donnerstag Zurückhaltung. In Fernost zeigten sich die Aktienmärkte ohne klaren Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB