Amorepacific Launches Sulwhasoo on Lazada

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific, Korea's largest beauty company, today announced the launch of global luxury skin care brand Sulwhasoo on LazMall. This marks the extension and strengthening of the beauty company into the Southeast Asia eCommerce market.

Sulwhasoo's Super Grand Opening on LazMall reflects Lazada's position as the partner of choice for international brands seeking an eCommerce gateway in Southeast Asia, and its leadership in bringing prestige beauty brands to shoppers.

"The influence of South Korean beauty trends and culture in this region is undeniable, and we are pleased to bring one of Korea's top skincare brands Sulwhasoo online with Lazada - reinforcing our leadership in the beauty category and in serving our female customers," said Lazada Group President Jing Yin.

Earlier last month, Lazada and Sulwhasoo's operating company Amorepacific signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand the company's brand footprint. The launch of Sulwhasoo on LazMall is part of Amorepacific's strategy to extend its luxury portfolio reach to a younger audience in the region.

The South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate is already leveraging Lazada's platform for distribution of four key brands including LANEIGE, Mamonde, innisfree and ETUDE HOUSE. These brand stores are housed on LazMall, a dedicated space for shoppers to get direct

access to trusted leading international and local brands, top-rated online brands and authorised brand distributors.

"Lazada is the region's eCommerce leader, particularly in the beauty space, and the best possible partner to take our business online in Southeast Asia. We hope to bring Sulwhasoo's value of Asian beauty to more customers and help them experience our unique beauty solutions in a new way," said Mina Kim, Senior Vice President of Sulwhasoo at Amorepacific.

The Super Grand Opening of Sulwhasoo store on LazMall will take place on 13 June 2019, when shoppers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam can access Sulwhasoo's holistic range of beauty products, including the brand's best-selling signature serum - First Care Activating Serum EX.

Embodying Sulwhasoo's philosophy of harmony and balance, the serum's unique JAUM Balancing Complex(TM) solution helps deflect signs of aging and is an activating serum that enhances the effectiveness of other products that follow.

About Lazada Group

Launched in 2012, Lazada is the number-one online shopping and selling destination in Southeast Asia - present in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. With 300 million SKUs available, Lazada offers the widest range of products in categories from beauty, fashion, and consumer electronics to household goods, toys, sports equipment and groceries. Focused on delivering an excellent customer experience, it offers comprehensive customer care and hassle-free returns through its own first and last mile delivery arm supported by approximately 100 logistics partners. Lazada Group is majority owned by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

About Amorepacific Group

Founded in 1945, Amorepacific is striving to let the world know about "Asian Beauty" by seeking harmonious beauty of humanity and nature as well as inner and outer beauty as Korea's biggest beauty company. With over 20 cosmetics, personal care and healthcare brands, Amorepacific is leading the global beauty trend by presenting world-class products based on continuous research and development that combines Asia's natural ingredients and advanced biotechnology for consumers all over the world including Asia, North America and Europe.

About Sulwhasoo

Sulwhasoo is a luxury anti-aging skin care brand that provides the ultimate skin solution and restores the harmony between body and mind with its modern skin science and the legendary Asian medicinal herbs that have been cherished for thousands of years in Asian wisdom. The brand gains wisdom from the laws of nature and beautifies the body with rare and precious ingredients in pursuit of beauty that resembles the nature. With 'JAUM Balancing Complex(TM),' the original formula of Sulwhasoo for balanced skin derived from more than 3,000 ingredients, 'ginseng', the outstanding ingredient of Korea that makes Sulwhasoo's original prescriptions even more special, and the latest 'bioconversion technology', Sulwhasoo delivers the value of Asian beauty to the world beyond Korea. Sulwhasoo has stores in Korea, Mainland China, Singapore, Hong Kong,Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, USA, Canada, and France, successfully thriving as the Asian beauty creator.

