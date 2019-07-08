08.07.2019 04:03:00

Amorepacific hosts opening event at the Hainan Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in China

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific, Korea's leading beauty company, hosted an opening event on July 6at the China Duty Free Group (CDFG)'s Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex - the world's largest duty-free store - to celebrate the opening of pop-up store "Sulwhasoo Universe."

Sulwhasoo Universe is a global pop-up store campaign to mark the launch of the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum EX 'Star Collection'. Amorepacific-owned leading luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo opened its first pop-up store in Korea on May 15, following it up with a string of other stores in eleven major cities around the world.

 

The First Care Activating Serum EX's opening event accompanied with the 40th year anniversary of CDFG has made the event much more meaningful. Sulwhasoo's brand muse Song Hye-kyo joined the opening event and congratulated Sulwhasoo for launching its pop-up store at CDFG. The pop-up store garnered a great deal of attention from visitors and the media, with Song having an on-stage interview.

 

Open until July 31, the Sulwhasoo Universe pop-up store in Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex will be full of contents created based on an observatory-inspired concept to deliver the story behind the First Care Activating Serum EX, Sulwhasoo's signature product to help experience glimmering skin by improving the five indicators of youthful skin.

Sulwhasoo's global best-seller, the First Care Activating Serum EX, is an anti-aging product to present the glowing skin in its ideal condition based on the perfect balance of five indicators of skin (Resilience, Vitality, Nourished, Clarity, and Elasticity). At CDFG, Sulwhasoo is expected to unveil a limited-edition duo package to celebrate the launch of First Care Activating Serum EX 'Star Collection.'

About Amorepacific
Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty - namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' - to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and humanity to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world. The company's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

