03.10.2023 14:00:00

Amolyt Pharma Announces Two Poster Presentations at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2023 Annual Meeting

LYON, France, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2023 Annual Meeting, which is being held October 13-16, 2023 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Skeletal effects of hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT); data from the Canadian National Hypoparathyroidism Registry (CNHR)
Format: Late Breaking Poster (Poster Session II)
Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Session Time: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. PT (4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET)
Author/Presenter: Salma Hussein, M.D. (Clinical Fellow of Metabolic Bone Disease, McMaster University)

Title: Eneboparatide, A Novel Investigational PTH1R Agonist, Maintains Calcium Homeostasis Without Deleterious Effects on Bone
Format: Late Breaking Poster (Poster Session II)
Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Session Time: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. PT (4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET)
Author/Presenter: Mark Sumeray, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer, Amolyt Pharma)

About Hypoparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism is a rare condition defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular, the kidneys and bone.

More than half of all patients are post-menopausal women who are at an increased risk for developing osteoporosis. In a 515 hypoparathyroidism patient chart review, 17% were diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis, and in the eneboparatide Phase 2a trial, 43% of patients had osteopenia. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About Eneboparatide
Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing progressive decline in kidney function and the development of chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, eneboparatide is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma
Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investors Inquiries:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
+1.617.430.7577


