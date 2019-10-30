+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 10:20:00

Ammunition Market Projected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Security Concerns Caused by Upswing in Terrorist Activities | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ammunition Marketsize is likely to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to experience a noteworthy growth in the near future owing to the rising security concerns caused by the upswing in terrorist groups and activities. Arms race has been observed in the developing economies of Pakistan, China and India which is presumed to thrust the demand over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented into different products that primarily consist of rockets, bullets, mortars and others. Civil & defense are the two end-use segments included in the study. Political differences along with the rising tension across borders is resulting in the rise in stacking of armories.

According to the latest statistics published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the U.S were the foremost nations having highest expenditure on armories. The majority of the share was captured by the U.S with 36%, followed by China with a share of 13% in 2015.

Rising inclination towards hunting and sports activities has enhanced ammunition market. In terms of exports, the U.S is amongst the major exporter of weapons and armories across the globe. The U.S armory industry is a commercialized segment and a significant contributor in the countries' economy. In the context of R&D, innovation and production, the U.S ranks on top.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Ammunition Market" Report 2024.

Product Insights

The major product segment in 2015 was bullets which accounted for 53.9% of the total market share. Bullets are mostly utilized by the civilians and criminal organizations. Small caliber bullets utilized in domestic end-use is a key contributor in the segment.

Domestic end-use utilizes numerous armories which comprises of rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns. The demand is also fueled by the growth in personal end-use for security from developing economies. Other segments are mostly consumed by the defense and military departments. Upsurge in procurement of armories can be attributed to the upswing in terrorist activities or terrorism.

End-Use Insights

Civil or domestic was the most noticeable segment which accounted for 74.5% of the total revenue share. The domestic segment is expected to observe a substantial rise as a result of high growth from hunting & sports activities in the near future. The domestic segment comprises of sports & hunting, self-defense and law enforcement.

Outdoor and adventure activity is massive occupation in North America, specifically in the U.S. According to the latest study conducted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Americans spend around USD 50 billion on hunting and sports activities in 2015. All these aspects enhance the complete growth of the ammunition industry.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, also accounted for the highest share in 2015 and is projected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The upsurge of terrorism activities in developing economies such as India is resulting in the strengthening of the overall defense system of the country. India signed several contracts valued at USD 15 billion to buy armories in March, 2016.

Production of small armories and weapons is a leading industry in Europe as a result of which it has retained its position as one of the key arms exporter across the globe. Key countries in Europe consists of the U.K, France, Germany and Russia.

Competitive Insights

Major businesses in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, Remington Arms Company, Inc., BAE Systems, Ruag Ammotec, Federal Premium Ammunition and Maxam and Poongsan Corporation.

With a view of safeguarding a solid position in the market and minimize competitiveness, the international weapons and armories industry has constantly experienced mergers and acquisitions by the key participants. BAE systems merged with General dynamics ordnance and tactical systems in the year 2012 to produce RCGM i.e. an 81mm Roll Controlled Guided Mortar.

Browse 75 page research report with TOC on "Global Ammunition Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ammunition-market

Market Segment:

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)
    • Bullet
    • Rocket
    • Mortar
    • Others
  • End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)
    • Civil
      • Law Enforcement
      • Sports and Hunting
      • Self-defense
    • Defense
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)
    • North America
      • U.S.
    • Europe
      • Russia
      • UK
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Cuba
    • MEA
      • Saudi Arabia
      • Israel

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

  • Automotive Infotainment Market
  • Concentrated Solar Power Market
  • Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market
  • Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: +1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ammunition-market-projected-to-grow-rapidly-owing-to-rising-security-concerns-caused-by-upswing-in-terrorist-activities--million-insights-300947859.html

SOURCE Million Insights

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
09:15
DAX: Der Schwung lässt nach
09:03
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:05
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik flacht sich weiter ab / Swisscom – Dominanter Abwärtstrend nachhaltig gebrochen
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
MasterCard bleibt Kryptobranche gegenüber positiv - verpasst aber Libra einen Seitenhieb
Kuros-Aktie knickt ein: Kuros will Kapital weiter erhöhen - aoGV am 19. November
Landis+Gyr-Aktie gewinnt: Landis+Gyr mit Umsatzwarnung - Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn im Halbjahr
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB