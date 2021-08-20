SMI 12’364 -0.3%  SPI 15’854 -0.2%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’698 -0.4%  Euro 1.0715 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’119 -0.1%  Gold 1’785 0.3%  Bitcoin 43’148 0.6%  Dollar 0.9179 -0.1%  Öl 65.3 -1.9% 
20.08.2021 14:15:00

Ammonia Anhydrous Market Ukraine: Analysis of the Period 2016-2020 and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Research of the Ammonia Anhydrous Market in Ukraine for the Period Between 2016 and 2020 with a Forecast to 2025 (Updated)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This research is a marketing analysis of the ammonia anhydrous market in the Ukraine. The company's analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2025.

Study Period: 2016-2020
Geography:Ukraine

The research object is the ammonia anhydrous market.

The research subject is trends, main participants, competitors, and consumers in the ammonia anhydrous market.

The research purpose is to analyze and forecast the development of the ammonia anhydrous market.

Research Objectives

  • Description of the state of the ammonia anhydrous market
  • Assessment of the volume and potential capacity of the ammonia anhydrous market
  • STEP-analysis of factors affecting the ammonia anhydrous market
  • Description of the main competitors
  • Forecast the development of the ammonia anhydrous market until 2025

Sources of Information

  • Databases of government statistics agencies
  • Databases of the Federal tax service
  • Open sources (websites, portals)
  • Reporting of issuers
  • Websites of companies
  • Surveys of market participants
  • Media archives
  • Regional and Federal media
  • Insider sources
  • Specialized analytical portals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Overview of the Ammonia Anhydrous Market in Ukraine
1.1. Main Characteristics of the Market
1.2. Dynamics of the Ukraine Ammonia Anhydrous Market Volume, 2016-2020 - Potential Capacity of the Market
1.3. Trends, problems and prospects of the ammonia anhydrous market of Ukraine
1.4. Assessment of Factors Affecting the Market
1.5. Stage in the Life Cycle of the ammonia anhydrous Market
1.6. Competition from Substitutes

Part 2. Competitive analysis of the ammonia anhydrous market
2.1. Major players in the market
2.2. Market shares of major competitors
2.3. Profiles of the main players

Part 3. Analysis of the ammonia anhydrous production
3.1. Estimation of the Volume of Consumption of ammonia anhydrous Per Capita
3.2. Market Saturation and Estimated Market Potential in Ukraine
3.3. Description of Consumer Preferences
3.4. Price Analysis

Part 4. Analysis of foreign trade of ammonia anhydrous
4.1. Import volume and dynamics of ammonia anhydrous
4.2. Import structure by countries
4.3. Export volume and dynamics of ammonia anhydrous
4.4. Export structure by countries

Part 5. Assessment of Factors of Investment Attractiveness of the Market

Part 6. Forecast of ammonia anhydrous Market Development in Ukraine Until 2025

Part 7. Recommendations and conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvf6bj

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com      

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ammonia-anhydrous-market-ukraine-analysis-of-the-period-2016-2020-and-forecast-to-2025-301359654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
07:50 Cisco profitiert weiter von der Coronavirus-Pandemie
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Meyer Burger schliesst Transformations-Halbjahr mit roten Zahlen ab - Aktie weit im Plus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Relief-Therapeutics-Partner NRx meldet positive Ergebnisse aus COVID-19-Studie - Relief-Aktie springt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit