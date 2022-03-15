Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Oil-Dri Aktie [Valor: 958749 / ISIN: US6778641000]
15.03.2022

Amlan to Feature New Product, Phylox® and Share Recent Commercial Varium® Research at XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress

  • Amlan International will exhibit and host multiple presentations at the XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress and sponsor a half-day program on animal welfare topics
  • Phylox® Feed, Amlan’s new natural non-pharmaceutical solution to support optimum performance economics as antibiotics and anticoccidial drugs are removed from poultry rations, will be highlighted for Mexican poultry producers at the event
  • Results from a recent commercial trial on patented mineral-based product Varium® will also be presented at the ANECA congress

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poultry specialists in Mexico will have the opportunity to learn about new research and solutions to industry challenges, including the launch of a new solution, Phylox Feed, from Amlan International, at the upcoming XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress. The event is presented by the National Association of Specialists in Poultry Sciences (ANECA) and will be held from Tuesday, March 29, to Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hotel Azul Ixtapa in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Phylox is a natural non-pharmaceutical solution for poultry that supports optimum bird performance and the economics of poultry production. The active ingredients in Phylox have been demonstrated through independent research to interrupt the life cycle of various Eimeria species, the causative agents in coccidiosis. The synergistic blend of bioactive phytochemicals in Phylox also helps strengthen bird intestinal integrity and supports strong, natural immune function.

"Coccidiosis can cause significant health and performance issues for birds and has traditionally required pharmaceutical solutions, ionophores, or other antibiotic products to control field outbreaks,” said Dr. Wade Robey, VP of Marketing and Product Development. "With the launch of Phylox, producers in Mexico now have the opportunity to use a natural solution to help support bird health as drugs and other harsh chemical solutions continue to become more and more unacceptable to consumers.”

Amlan is taking part in multiple events throughout the ANECA congress including hosting a presentation at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, by Dr. Elein Hernández, FES Cuatitlan, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), on "Animal Welfare from the Perspective of Poultry Production.” Additionally, Amlan Sales Key Account Manager Andres Soto will present "Use of a Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoter in Chickens” at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. Andres will discuss the use of the patented mineral-based Amlan feed additive Varium® and the results seen during a trial on a commercial farm in Mexico.

"Pathogens like Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens, the causative agent of necrotic enteritis, are common challenges right now for poultry producers in Mexico, particularly if poultry are raised antibiotic-free,” said Margarita Santa, Director of Sales for Latin America. "Our mineral-based feed additives like Varium can help protect the intestinal environment from enteric pathogens and the negative health, welfare and economic effects they cause.”

During the congress Amlan will be hosting a half-day program starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, that will focus on animal welfare issues. Discussion topics include the management and transportation of birds, broiler breeder feed and welfare, and the importance of animal welfare culture in companies.

Further details about the XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress can be found here. For more information about Phylox, Varium or other Amlan products, contact info@amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com


Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

