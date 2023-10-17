Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Oil-Dri Aktie [Valor: 958749 / ISIN: US6778641000]
17.10.2023 22:00:38

Amlan® International Welcomes Technical Service Expert, Dr. Cesar A. Coto To Serve Latin American Market

Oil-Dri
58.65 USD -0.07%
CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, announces the appointment of Dr. Cesar Coto, a distinguished industry expert, as the newest addition to its team. Dr. Coto will assume the role of Technical Services Director, LATAM, a position vital to supporting customers in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. His appointment underscores Amlan's commitment to delivering reliable technical support and natural solutions to its valued customers.

"Cesar's educational background, coupled with his extensive industry experience, makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Dr. Robin Jarquin, Regional Director Latin America. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our customer base across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

In his role as Director of Technical Services LATAM, Dr. Coto will provide a range of technical and commercial support. His responsibilities will encompass addressing customer inquiries, assisting with product applications, and ensuring seamless integration of Amlan's products. Dr. Coto will work closely with the Amlan team to deliver customized feed additive programs tailored to the unique needs of producers.

Dr. Coto’s expertise makes him well-equipped to provide technical service of the highest caliber. Most recently, he spent thirteen years as Manager of Technical Service for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean at a major poultry breeding company. During this time, he demonstrated his ability to direct technical complexities and build strong customer relationships across the region. His dedication to serving customers and delivering results has consistently set him apart in the industry.

Dr. Coto’s educational background has provided a foundation for his success in the industry. He holds a Master of Science in Poultry Science, a Master of Science in Agribusiness, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Poultry Nutrition, all from the University of Arkansas.

About Amlan® International
Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com.

Media Contact
Reagan Culbertson
VP, Strategic Marketing
Press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1706642-bf5d-42e9-aa65-c042c61c702f


