Oil-Dri Aktie [Valor: 958749 / ISIN: US6778641000]
08.03.2022 22:15:00

Amlan International Strengthens Brazilian Presence by Appointing Eduardo Euclides Baggio as Technical Manager

CHICAGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International enhances their support base for Brazilian poultry and livestock producers with the appointment of Eduardo Euclides Baggio as Technical Manager. Eduardo will work with producers to integrate Amlan’s natural mineral-based products into their rations to support normal intestinal health and improve the sustainability of poultry and livestock production while adding value to their operations.

Brazilian broiler meat production and poultry exports showed significant growth in 2021 and are forecasted to reach record levels in 2022. Pork production and exports are also expected to follow this trend, even though higher feed, fuel and packaging costs are affecting both industries. These production increases have come despite the increasing restrictions in Brazil on the use of antimicrobials as growth promoters in poultry and swine.

"The experience that Eduardo brings to our team and customers is invaluable,” said Margarita Santa, Director of Sales for Latin America. "As animal protein producers face greater demands for efficient antibiotic-free production, we know our customers will appreciate the knowledge and expertise Eduardo can offer them.”

Eduardo brings extensive experience in broiler husbandry, dark house technology and zootechnical indicator analysis at all points of the production chain, from layers to slaughter. He previously worked for multinational animal protein production companies for more than 13 years in areas such as rural extension, poultry health, expansion, environment coordination and agricultural management.

High production costs and antibiotic restrictions create significant challenges for poultry and swine producers. Amlan helps producers overcome these challenges by offering natural, drug-free feed additives that can maintain animal health and improve performance while adding value. As the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, Amlan leverages Oil-Dri’s 80-plus years of mineral science expertise and R&D capabilities to develop scientifically proven mineral-based feed additives.

"Amlan is investing significantly in our people to provide our customers with superior technical expertise and support,” said Jay Hughes, Global Technical Director. "Eduardo joins Amlan as a key member of our global technical services team that collaborates with poultry and livestock producers throughout the world.”

Eduardo earned a veterinary medicine degree from the University of Passo Fundo and a post-graduate degree in financial management from the University of Caxias do Sul.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dfd73f8-4409-467b-b93d-c4f5b1c671fd


Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

