Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’033 0.8%  SPI 15’467 0.9%  Dow 33’302 0.2%  DAX 13’794 0.3%  Euro 1.0229 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’735 0.4%  Gold 1’885 -1.0%  Bitcoin 38’043 3.9%  Dollar 0.9689 0.0%  Öl 105.2 -0.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
Oil-Dri Aktie [Valor: 958749 / ISIN: US6778641000]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2022 23:40:17

Amlan International Launches Two New Natural Alternatives to Antibiotics for Poultry and Livestock

Oil-Dri
25.35 USD -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Amlan has expanded its broad portfolio of animal health feed additives to include a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and vaccines and a natural pathogen control product for antibiotic-free production.
  • Increasing demand for antibiotic-free production has created the need for solutions like Phylox® Feed and NeutraPath® that can reduce the negative health and production effects of enteric disease.
  • The new products are commercially available in select international markets and can be used alone or in combination with products from Amlan’s comprehensive range of mineral-based feed additives.

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The removal of in-feed antibiotics from poultry and livestock production has left a huge gap in the protection of animals from the devastating effects of enteric disease. To help producers recapture this protection, Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, has launched two new natural products — Phylox® Feed and NeutraPath® — that help optimize intestinal health and production economics in the absence of antibiotics.

Phylox Feed is a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and vaccines that can help producers increase profitability. Coccidiosis, caused by Eimeria species, is an enteric disease that can have a significant economic impact on animal protein production. The synergistic blend of bioactive phytochemicals in Phylox work together with multiple modes of action to damage Eimeria cell structure and function while strengthening intestinal integrity and boosting immunity. Phylox can be effective for full-time use or in rotation, and/or in a bio-shuttle program when resistance is a concern. In addition, Phylox does not need to be withdrawn from feed prior to slaughter. Phylox is an ideal solution for all poultry species, including broilers, egg layers and broiler breeders, all of which can be sensitive to fungal and bacterial toxins during grow-out and egg production when exposed to fecal oocysts that are being shed as coccidia cycle. Research has shown that Phylox can be fed concurrently with anticoccidial vaccines, preventing disease breakthrough while immunity is being developed by the bird without interfering with vaccine efficacy. 

"The most important goal for producers is to keep animals healthy. Producers grow animals to a certain size, and they don’t want to lose them in the last few days of their growth development,” said Fred Kao, VP of Global Sales for Amlan. "The launch of Phylox and NeutraPath will be a huge benefit to the animal protein industry. Animals can remain healthy and reach their full potential, naturally.”

NeutraPath is a natural pathogen control product for antibiotic-free production that uses multiple modes of action to increase livability and improve feed conversion. Using a proprietary and co-active blend of essential oils, fatty acids and Amlan’s proprietary mineral technology, NeutraPath reduces pathogenic bacterial load and colonization, and improves intestinal health and structural integrity, all of which contribute to improved performance and increased production yields.

"Managing enteric disease without antibiotics has placed extra pressure on nutritionists and veterinarians to find natural solutions that can achieve the same level of performance observed with antibiotic use,” said Dr. Wade Robey, VP of Marketing and Product Development for Amlan. "NeutraPath has answered the call for a natural product that targets pathogens and the toxins they produce — and it improves intestinal health, as well. It’s the natural alternative to antibiotics that the animal protein industry has been waiting for.”

NeutraPath can be used to protect the intestinal health of all livestock species. The Journal of Animal Science recently published a study by UC Davis researchers on the effects of NeutraPath in weaned pigs challenged with enterotoxigenic E. coli. NeutraPath reduced the incidence of severe diarrhea, enhanced feed efficiency during the last week of the study and modified fecal and ileal mucosa microbiota diversity.

Both of the new products can be used individually or in a program with Amlan’s mineral-based products, like Calibrin®-Z and patented Varium® and NeoPrime®, to help support gut health and improve productivity and efficiency.

Phylox and NeutraPath are commercially available in select international markets. While not available for sale in the United States, North American customers interested in NeutraPath and Phylox can contact Amlan for more information on similar feed additives available in the U.S. that were developed to optimize intestinal health in production animals.

Amlan invests heavily in R&D to produce well-validated products both in vitro and in animals, and they are also working directly with customers to assess the commercial performance of their new products. Producers interested in testing the products for themselves can contact Amlan at info@amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Oil-Dri Corp of AmericaShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oil-Dri Corp of AmericaShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:25 Microsoft-Aktie startet Erholung
06:17 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Jahrestief / Tesla Inc – Aktie bricht um 12% ein
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
26.04.22 SMI vor Erholung
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’560.11 17.04 SMIR9U
Short 12’785.26 12.92 SMIUBU
Short 13’192.08 8.96 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’032.62 27.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’490.39 18.20 PSSMDU
Long 11’128.38 11.83 OSSM2U
Long 10’668.70 8.17 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Polnischer Gaskonzern PGNiG: Russland unterbricht alle Erdgaslieferungen - GAZPROM bestätigt Lieferstopp für Polen und Bulgarien
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Microsoft-Aktie deutlich fester: Microsoft mit Gewinnplus
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Alphabet-Aktie unter Druck: Google-Mutter Alphabet mit mehr Umsatz aber weniger Gewinn
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Twitter-Vorstand und Elon Musk einig: Was die Twitter-Übernahme für die Tesla-Aktie bedeuten dürfte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit