09.02.2026 23:01:13
Amkor Technology Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $171.76 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $105.64 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $1.88 billion from $1.62 billion last year.
Amkor Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $171.76 Mln. vs. $105.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.88 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.18 To $ 0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.60 B To $ 1.70 B