SMI 9’991 0.0%  SPI 12’477 -0.1%  Dow 28’231 0.1%  DAX 12’546 -0.1%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’172 -0.3%  Gold 1’901 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9068 0.2%  Öl 42.8 2.5% 

Kryptowährungen ziehen an breiter Front an! Jetzt handeln! -w-
22.10.2020 17:24:00

Amitech Attains USN Certification with UiPath

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, a leading healthcare data, analytics and automation consulting firm, announces its achievement of UiPath Services Network (USN) Certification with UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. An elite group of 10 gold and platinum members from all UiPath's partners in the US has achieved USN Certification status to date. This exclusive designation signifies Amitech's capability to deliver RPA solutions with the best of the best.

"We are so proud to be the first and only healthcare-focused gold or platinum partner with the certification in the US," said Amitech Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Hatfield. "As healthcare outcomes improve with the scaling of RPA, this certification will help differentiate us from competitors in the marketplace."   

UiPath created the USN Certification to recognize the highest quality network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. Partners selected for the USN Certification offer strong RPA skills and can provide both customer references and best practices to customers.

"It is an exceptional honor to receive this certification," said Amitech Founder & CEO, Amit Bhagat. "UiPath's certification is a validation of the quality and level of excellence of Amitech's team of RPA experts. We are continually focused in delivering the highest value attainable to our customers."

For additional information about Amitech, please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data analytics, automation and digital transformation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.  

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.  

For more information contact:
Jessica Rosen
Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com 
866-870-8920

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amitech-attains-usn-certification-with-uipath-301158175.html

SOURCE Amitech Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 233.90
2.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 311.80
1.37 %
Alcon 55.02
1.33 %
UBS Group 11.24
1.08 %
Geberit 543.40
0.70 %
CS Group 9.62
-0.58 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
-0.59 %
Roche Hldg G 296.90
-0.75 %
The Swatch Grp 205.90
-0.77 %
LafargeHolcim 41.82
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16:22
Vontobel: Nachhaltigkeitskriterien im Bewertungsmodell für Schweizer Aktien
10:00
Appreciating a Conflicted Treasury Market
09:55
SMI wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
06:48
Weekly-Hits: Europa – Zwischen Pandemie und Hoffnung / American Water Works & Xylem – Investieren in das “blaue Gold”
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:00
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
Tesla-Aktie gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Dow stabil -- SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - zum Franken wenig verändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Die Wall Street kommt am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit klaren Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert um den Vortagesschluss. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Donnerstag überwiegend Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit