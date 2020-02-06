Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction

NAPPANEE, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The widely anticipated auction of Amish Acres drew a standing room only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.

After an extended bidding competition, the property went to six different buyers, with much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties.

Those properties went to John Kruse, former 3rd District Congressman Marlin Stutzman, and Jason Bontrager, who said they intend to continue operating those facilities as an attraction.

"Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy's husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all," said Stutzman.

Kruse added, "We are excited to build off the legacy of Amish Acres, and we believe we can make this a spectacular venue for decades into the future."

The previous owners had closed Amish Acres after the New Year's Eve celebration to prepare for the auction.

Roger Diehm, who managed the auction for Schrader, said sellers and buyers alike were pleased with the outcome. "It's great news for Nappanee and the entire area, and I'm excited to see what the future will bring under the new ownership," he said.

R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said the event capped off an intensive marketing campaign. "Seller Richard Pletcher worked closely with us from start to finish, and we're glad we got a result that will benefit everybody," he said.

