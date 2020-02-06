+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 20:27:00

Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction

NAPPANEE, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The widely anticipated auction of Amish Acres drew a standing room only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.

After an extended bidding competition, the property went to six different buyers, with much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties.

Those properties went to John Kruse, former 3rd District Congressman Marlin Stutzman, and Jason Bontrager, who said they intend to continue operating those facilities as an attraction.

"Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy's husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all," said Stutzman.

Kruse added, "We are excited to build off the legacy of Amish Acres, and we believe we can make this a spectacular venue for decades into the future."

The previous owners had closed Amish Acres after the New Year's Eve celebration to prepare for the auction.

Roger Diehm, who managed the auction for Schrader, said sellers and buyers alike were pleased with the outcome. "It's great news for Nappanee and the entire area, and I'm excited to see what the future will bring under the new ownership," he said.

R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said the event capped off an intensive marketing campaign. "Seller Richard Pletcher worked closely with us from start to finish, and we're glad we got a result that will benefit everybody," he said.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

For more information:
Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amish-acres-sells-for-4-425-million-as-buyers-plan-to-reopen-the-attraction-301000574.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
11:20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:48
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street werden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;