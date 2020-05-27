NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 14.1% and reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wheeled market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=PRN



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 11.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$161.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$141.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Wheeled segment will reach a market size of US$74.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$860.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aselsan A.S.; Autonomous Solutions, Inc.; BAE Systems PLC; Boston Dynamics; Clearpath Robotics, Inc.; Cobham PLC; Dok-Ing D.O.O.; ECA Group; Endeavor Robotics; General Dynamics Corporation; Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.; ICOR Technology; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Leonardo DRS; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Magforce International; Nexter Group; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Oshkosh Corporation; QinetiQ North America, Inc.; RE2, Inc.; ReconRobotics, Inc.; Rheinmetall AG; Roboteam; SuperDroid Robots Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=PRN



UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLES (UGV) MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Wheeled (Mobility) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Wheeled (Mobility) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Wheeled (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Tracked (Mobility) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Tracked (Mobility) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Tracked (Mobility) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Hybrid (Mobility) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Hybrid (Mobility) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Hybrid (Mobility) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Legged (Mobility) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Legged (Mobility) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Legged (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Small (Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Small (Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Small (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Medium (Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Medium (Size) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Medium (Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Large (Size) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Large (Size) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Large (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Very Large (Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Very Large (Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Very Large (Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Extremely Large (Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Extremely Large (Size) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Extremely Large (Size) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Military (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Military (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Law Enforcement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Law Enforcement (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Law Enforcement (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United States by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United States by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 52: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 60: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 61: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 70: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Chinese Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 79: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 80: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027 Table 83: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027 Table 86: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 91: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 100: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 102: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 109: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Italian Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 127: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 129: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 135: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 136: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 144: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 145: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027 Table 146: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027 Table 149: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 154: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 155: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Asia-Pacific by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Asia-Pacific by Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 166: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 174: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 175: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 183: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 184: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 186: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 189: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 202: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 203: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 214: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027 Table 215: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027 Table 218: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 221: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 223: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Brazil by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Brazil by Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 232: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 240: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 241: Rest of Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Latin America by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Rest of Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2

to 2027 Table 245: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Latin America by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: Rest of Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 249: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 250: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 251: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2

to 2027 Table 254: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 255: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 261: The Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 262: Iranian Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 263: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2012-2019 Table 264: Iranian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: Iranian Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 266: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Iranian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 269: Iranian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 270: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 271: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027 Table 272: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Israel in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 274: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027 Table 275: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Israel in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 277: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 278: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 280: Saudi Arabian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 281: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 283: Saudi Arabian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 286: Saudi Arabian Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 287: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 289: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 291: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mobility: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 292: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 294: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 297: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 298: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019 Table 300: Rest of Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019 Table 303: Rest of Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 306: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 307: African Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Africa by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 309: African Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: African Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Africa by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: African Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 313: African Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 315: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 96

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-the-covid-19-crisis-and-the-looming-economic-recession-the-unmanned-ground-vehicles-ugv-market-worldwide-will-grow-by-a-projected-us4-4-billion-during-the-analysis-period-301066180.html

SOURCE Reportlinker