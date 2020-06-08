NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the POS Restaurant Management Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$18.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Mobile POS Terminal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 12.9% and reach a market size of US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mobile POS Terminal market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 12.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$642.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$755.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mobile POS Terminal segment will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the POS Restaurant Management Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing POS Restaurant Management Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AccuPOS Point of Sale; Clover Network, Inc.; EPOS now Ltd.; Ingenico Group; Lavu; PAX Technology Ltd.; POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Revel Systems; TouchBistro; VeriFone Systems, Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

POS Restaurant Management Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: POS Restaurant Management Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Mobile POS Terminal (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Mobile POS Terminal (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Fixed POS Terminal (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Fixed POS Terminal (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Support Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Support Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Full-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Full-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Quick-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Quick-Service Restaurant (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Delivery Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Delivery Management (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Order Management (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Order Management (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Billing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Billing (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Stock & Inventory Management (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 24: Stock & Inventory Management (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 30: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States POS Restaurant Management Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 34: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 36: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 39: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 42: Canadian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Japanese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Japanese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 51: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Chinese Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Chinese POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 59: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 62: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 64: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: European POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 66: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 68: European POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 69: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 75: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 76: French POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: German POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 88: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Italian Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Italian POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: United Kingdom Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: United Kingdom POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Market for POS Restaurant Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: United Kingdom POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for POS

Restaurant Management Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 100: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 102: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 114: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 115: POS Restaurant Management Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 118: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 119: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 120: POS Restaurant Management Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2020 and 2027



Table 121: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Rest of World POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

