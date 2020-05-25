Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
25.05.2020 23:39:00

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Medical Laser Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.1 Billion, during the analysis period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Medical Laser Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Aesthetic Lasers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 10.4% and reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Aesthetic Lasers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368321/?utm_source=PRN

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$93.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$85.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Aesthetic Lasers segment will reach a market size of US$131.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Medical Laser Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$806 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Medical Laser Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMD Lasers ; AngioDynamics Inc.; Bausch & Lomb Inc.; BIOLASE Inc.; Biolitec AG; Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Cutera Inc.; Danaher ; Hologic Inc.; Lumenis Ltd.; Nidek Co. Ltd.; Spectranetics Corporation; Syneron Cadila; Topcon Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368321/?utm_source=PRN

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368321/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. ReportLinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-the-covid-19-crisis-and-the-looming-economic-recession-the-medical-laser-systems-market-worldwide-will-grow-by-a-projected-us3-1-billion-during-the-analysis-period-301064859.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.07
3.89 %
Lonza Grp 500.80
3.77 %
LafargeHolcim 37.98
2.93 %
CieFinRichemont 53.50
2.57 %
Zurich Insur Gr 292.90
2.45 %
SGS 2’223.00
1.00 %
Nestle 103.82
0.84 %
Roche Hldg G 349.00
0.61 %
Swisscom 492.70
-0.04 %
Givaudan 3’429.00
-0.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.05.20
Fokus Fernost
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
25.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
25.05.20
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
25.05.20
Der Markt wartet auf neue Impulse
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
TUI schliesst eigenen weiteren Hilfsantrag nicht aus - TUI-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost orientierten sich am Montag gen Norden. An den US-Börsen findet aufgrund des Memorial Days kein Handel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB