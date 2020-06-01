NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Fire Suppression Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Water-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.6% and reach a market size of US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Water-based Systems market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$113.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$119 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Water-based Systems segment will reach a market size of US$613.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Fire Suppression Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Fire Suppression Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AFEX Fire Suppression Systems; APi Group Inc.; Eusebi Impianti s.r.l; Fike Corporation; Fireboy®

Xintex® LLC; Halma plc; Hochiki Corporation; Johnson Controls International Plc; Jomarr Products, Inc.; Minimax GmbH & Co. KG; NAFFCO FZCO; Semco Maritime A/S; Siemens Building Technologies; UTC Climate







Emerging Trends in Fire Detection Devices IoT Enabled Devices Fuel Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Recent Market Activity Boosting the Performance of Fire Services through Technological Advancements A Review of Select Fire Suppression Solutions Eco-Friendly Foam Suppressants Fire Safety for Wind Turbines Spray Systems for Mobile Equipment Fire Monitors Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot Fire Suppression Systems: Pivotal for End-to-End Fire Safety Strategy Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building Architecture Generates Parallel Opportunities Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities Global Market Outlook Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Fire Suppression Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



AFEX Fire Suppression Systems (USA) APi Group Inc. (USA) Eusebi Impianti s.r.l (Italy) Fike Corporation (USA) Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC (USA) Halma plc (UK) Hochiki Corporation (Japan) Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland) Jomarr Products, Inc. (USA) Minimax GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) NAFFCO FZCO (UAE) Semco Maritime A/S (Denmark) Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland) UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA) Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK) Kidde Fire Systems (USA) Marioff Corporation Oy (Finland)



Water Based Systems: The Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero Temperatures Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive Environments Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites Water Mist Systems Set to Make Bigger Gains Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression of Fire Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type: A Snapshot Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress Following Phase-Out of Virgin Halons F-Gas Regulation to Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid: The New Generation Clean Agent CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco- Friendly Fire Suppression Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share Foam-based Systems Lead the Charge in Specialty Systems Segment TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS Innovations Transforming the Fire and Life Safety Industry Special Hazards Systems Wireless Detection and Alarm Systems Innovations in Water-based Systems C-Thru Firefighting Helmets Fire Shelters Based on Space-Age Technology Fire Extinguishing Grenades Sonic Fire Extinguishers Scott Sight Life Guard Hood Cold Fire Extinguisher Little Giant Ladder Inline 7Data Link Adapter Leader Scan Portable Scene Light Futuristic Firefighting Systems Firefighting Drones PyroLance Smart Firefighting Latest Fire Safety Technologies Sound Wave Fire Extinguisher Water Mist Systems Early Suppression Fast Response Fire Sprinkler Systems (ESFR) Integrated Voice Evacuation and Messaging System - FIKE Personalized Vocal Smoke Alarms Birdi Fire and Carbon Monoxide Detector Video Image Smoke Detection



Table 1: Fire Suppression Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Fire Suppression Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Water-based Systems (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Gas-based Systems (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Specialty Systems (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Fire Suppression Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 18: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Fire Suppression Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Fire Suppression Systems Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 45: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 63: Fire Suppression Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Fire Suppression Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 71: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 93: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Fire Suppression Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Fire Suppression Systems Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Fire Suppression Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Fire Suppression Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Fire Suppression Systems Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Fire Suppression Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

