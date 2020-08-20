Amicon Redefines "Owner Representation"

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amicon is a vertically-integrated real estate consultancy and project management firm based in South Florida, serving a diverse portfolio of industry sectors. By setting new standards of service that clients should expect, Amicon is out to revolutionize the industry through dedicated divisions offering owner representation, general contracting, design build and inspection services.

As one of the largest professional real estate and construction services firms in the region, Amicon provides owner representation that delivers expert client advocacy and execution of construction projects on the owner's behalf, saving both time and money.

What sets Amicon apart within the real estate industry is the curated approach that the firm's team of experienced experts implements through strategic analysis and innovative processes focused on a comprehensive understanding of client goals. Amicon takes on the role of a project leader, streamlining the communication process as the point of contact for all parties involved in any construction project.

Given the complexities of today's construction industry, Amicon has positioned itself as a central hub in South Florida real estate, navigating the unique processes and specialized requirements that now demand expertise like never before. CEO of Amicon, Adam Mopsick, says owner representation is no longer just an option but a necessity in executing a successful and well-planned project. "There is a need in the market for strategic project leadership," said Mopsick. "Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to de-risk their investments and operate as efficiently as possible. Too many projects lack structured planning and execution which can lead to budget overruns and costly delays. With extensive local and national networks and proprietary systems, we're able to offer streamlined solutions for today's fragmented construction industry."

In this new economy, industries across many sectors are now adapting to methods of staffing and are recognizing the benefits of outsourcing to specialized firms like Amicon. Controlling costs has become more important than ever, and companies have found that outsourcing their construction project management has had an immediate impact and benefit to their bottom line. Amicon is able to provide immediate relief and bandwidth by plugging in project teams to provide specialized expertise, internal structure and organization. Project managers apply forward-thinking tactics to implement in the present that will greatly influence the success of future projects.

Amicon offers a suite of services, with efforts focused on owner representation, design-build, general contracting and inspection services. To deliver these services, Amicon's team includes construction and real estate professionals, general contractors, licensed architects, engineers, design experts and accounting professionals.

Since its launch in 1996, Amicon has continued to protect clients' interests and focus on maximizing value across all of their construction and real estate ventures. After recognizing the void in the marketplace for structured leadership and quality client representation services within the industry, Amicon became the industry leader in the general contracting and owner representation space.

Today, Amicon operates a portfolio of real estate projects valued at over a billion dollars, much of it from repeat clients, in various sectors and industries. For the last five years, Amicon has been recognized as one Miami's fastest growing companies and was ranked in the top 10 City of Miami companies with high growth by Inc. 5000. Amicon's most notable projects include Jungle Island, Gulliver Schools, Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation, Oolite Arts Center, Yardbird Southern Table and Bar, among others.

ABOUT AMICON

For more information, please visit amicon.us.

