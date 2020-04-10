Amica Insurance announces COVID-19 Auto Premium Relief Program

LINCOLN, R.I., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amica Insurance yesterday announced its COVID-19 Auto Premium Relief Program, which will provide auto customers insured as of April 1, 2020, a 20% credit on their auto premiums for April and May, pending regulatory approval.

"As our nation continues to band together in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, we know that many aspects of everyday life have changed significantly," said Amica Chairman, President and CEO Robert A. DiMuccio. "One that most of us have in common is that we're sheltering in place and driving less than we did before."

For more information on the program, please visit Amica's COVID-19 Resources page.

In late March, Amica offered leniency to customers who are unable to pay premiums as a result of COVID-19. It also stopped cancelations and non-renewals of policies. These measures will remain in effect through June 2, 2020.

"I'd like to thank our policyholders for their patience as we worked through the details to put these plans into action," DiMuccio said. "The trust you place in us to carefully manage resources is something we take very seriously."

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.

Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.

