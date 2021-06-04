SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’717 0.4%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0941 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’889 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’389 -5.6%  Dollar 0.8994 -0.5%  Öl 71.9 0.7% 
AMI Publishes Report on 5 Energy Megatrends in Latin America for 2022

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jun 4th, 2021 - Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has just published a new report, entitled 5 Megatrends in Latin America's Energy Sector for 2022 and beyond, which is available for free download on the AMI website.

AMI has completed more than 100 studies on Latin America's energy market over the years. It has produced proprietary research and market intelligence covering Latin America's oil/gas market, Latin America's renewables market (solar, wind, hydropower, biomass, biofuels), LatAm's energy storage/batteries market, Latin America's natural gas sector, Latin America's hydrogen market and more. AMI's experience is what drives the analysis reflected in this report, which highlights five major changes taking place in Latin America's energy sector:

  • Cleaner fossil fuels gaining traction as Latin America's green energy market expands.
  • China's control of the green energy supply chain.
  • The growth of distributed energy resources.
  • The green hydrogen market in Latin America is about to take off.
  • An increase in cyberattacks on energy assets.

    • "We decided to focus the report on these megatrends so that companies can anticipate them and adjust their strategies accordingly," explains Arthur Deakin, Co-Director of AMI's Energy practice. "As seen in the recent decisions involving ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell, the energy sector is undergoing a green energy revolution that can be a bit unpredictable. Although the sector's volatility is even greater in Latin America, in general, we feel that the data supports these megatrends and that data is what fuels this report."

    Among the key data points highlighted in 5 Megatrends in Latin America's Energy Sector for 2022 and beyond:

    • Average greenhouse gas emissions by type of crude.
    • Projected growth of demand for natural gas between 2020-2050 in Peru, Colombia and other Andean countries.
    • Rundown of LatAm participation in the global lithium-ion battery supply chain in 6 different areas.
    • Five-year horizon of transmission line investments for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
    • Projected growth of installed distributed generation capacity for Brazil, Mexico and Chile.
    • Distributed generation IRR projection for Brazil through 2030.
    • Levelized costs of hydrogen production in Latin America.
    • The number of web attacks in Latin America's energy and utilities sectors.

    "Overall, we're hoping that the report serves as an additional resource as energy companies, financiers, investors and lenders face a series of challenges in the region," explains Deakin. "It's part of our overall thought leadership initiative for the LatAm energy sector, along with our analysis pieces, our upcoming whitepaper on sustainable energy in the LatAm energy sector, and future webinars."

    About Americas Market Intelligence
    Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, infrastructure, consumer goods and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

    Press contact:
    Abel Delgado
    Director of Digital Marketing
    adelgado@americasmi.com

    5 Megatrends 

    Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

    Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

    Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

