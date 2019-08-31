Amherst residents to benefit from upgraded wastewater system

AMHERST, NS, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local wastewater infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern, reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, today announced funding to upgrade the Town of Amherst's wastewater system.

This project involves the installation of a new system to reduce solid waste prior to pumping to the force main and ultimately to the wastewater treatment facility. This will improve the capacity of the sewage system and ensure a cleaner environment for the residents of the Town of Amherst.

The Government of Canada is investing $47,945 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $39,950 and the Town of Amherst is contributing $31,967 to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in high-quality water and wastewater infrastructure is an essential part of building healthy, livable communities. Our collaboration with Nova Scotia means that residents in the Town of Amherst will now benefit from a cleaner environment that will better serve their community."

Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable on Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Ensuring that municipalities across Nova Scotia have modern infrastructure is vital to building strong communities and ensuring capacity for future growth while protecting the environment. Through this project, residents in the Town of Amherst will have a more reliable wastewater system, increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and be able to meet sewage effluent guidelines."

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The purchase and installation of a sewage grinder for the Laplanche River lift station will make the combined operation of our wastewater treatment facilities much more efficient and significantly reduce downtime for cleaning and maintenance. Ultimately this will improve the overall quality of the effluent discharged from the system thereby improving the surrounding environment. Environmental stewardship is a stated priority of the Town of Amherst. We are so pleased that the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada share our vision and have seen fit to be our partners in this project."

Dr. David Kogon, Mayor of the Town of Amherst

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

