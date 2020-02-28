28.02.2020 02:00:00

Amgen To Present At The Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Boston.  Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen will present. Live audio of the presentation can be accessed from the Events Calendar on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Amgen's website for at least 90 days following the event. 

About Amgen 
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.  

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.  

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.  

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks 
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Trish Hawkins, 805-447-5631(media) 
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors) 

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-cowen-40th-annual-healthcare-conference-301013130.html

SOURCE Amgen

