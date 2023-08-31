Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2023 01:30:00

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 WELLS FARGO HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE AND THE CITI GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Amgen will also present at the Citi Global Healthcare Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of global commercial operations at Amgen will present at both conferences. The webcasts from these events will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcasts, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. 

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. 

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek and one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan, 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys, 805-313-9775 (investors) 

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2023-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-and-the-citi-global-healthcare-conference-301915387.html

SOURCE Amgen

