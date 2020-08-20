Amgen Foundation Commits $100,000 To Beirut Relief Efforts Following Explosions

Funding will assist long-time partner International Medical Corps with medical response for survivors of catastrophic explosion in Lebanon's capital city

International Medical Corps is coordinating closely with other responders to quickly provide help to overwhelmed hospitals and health facilities in Beirut

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amgen Foundation today announced a $100,000 commitment to International Medical Corps to provide immediate support following the massive explosions in Beirut. The humanitarian aid organization has been on the ground working in Lebanon since 2006 and is a long-time partner of the Amgen Foundation for international relief efforts. In a city that already faces a crippling financial crisis and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this latest grant will help survivors of the Beirut explosion access lifesaving care.

"The impact of the explosion in Beirut is devastating. We are grateful for the work being done on the frontlines by those who are providing much-needed aid for the overwhelmed hospitals and health facilities," said Mohamed Nasser, Amgen Middle East and Africa general manager. "Together with the International Medical Corps we will support deployment of critical medical staff, supplies and healthcare for those affected by the explosion."

Teams are mobilizing urgently needed supplies and staff, and are deploying mobile medical units to provide care to affected communities. Support also includes mental health services to survivors of this catastrophe.

"Amgen Foundation's generous support will help us provide critical, timely assistance to the families affected by the disaster in Beirut," said Nancy Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps. "With staff, equipment and supplies already in country, we have been able to provide immediate medical care—and will meet the longer-term needs caused by the explosion, including health and mental health services, and activities that help restart healthcare services in Beirut."

About International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, the nonprofit has no political or religious affiliation, and now has more than 7,000 staff members around the world, more than 90% of whom are local. International Medical Corps delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter what the conditions. With the flexibility to respond rapidly to emergencies, it also offers training to people at the highest risk, working to strengthen local healthcare systems and promote self-reliance.

For more information, visit InternationalMedicalCorps.org.

About the Amgen Foundation

The Amgen Foundation seeks to advance excellence in science education to inspire the next generation of innovators, and invest in strengthening communities where Amgen staff members live and work. To date, the Foundation has donated over $325 million to local, regional, and international nonprofit organizations that impact society in inspiring and innovative ways. The Amgen Foundation brings the excitement of discovery to the scientists of tomorrow through several signature programs, including Amgen Scholars and the Amgen Biotech Experience.

For more information, visit AmgenInspires.com and follow on Twitter @AmgenFoundation.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow on Twitter @Amgen.

