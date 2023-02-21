SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'505 0.0%  Dow 33'265 -1.7%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9874 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'835 -0.4%  Bitcoin 22'877 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9269 0.4%  Öl 83.2 -0.7% 
AMG Aktie
AMG to Host Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt Spotlighting AMG Lithium

Amsterdam, 21 February 2023 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is hosting a Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt, Germany, which will be held on March 30, 2023 at 9:30am CEST.

The presenters will include AMG’s CEO, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, as well as AMG Lithium’s Managing Directors, Dr. Stefan Scherer and Mr. Fabiano Costa, and AMG LIVA’s Managing Director, Dr. Volker Kölln. In addition, there will be a guided AMG Lithium laboratory tour.

Participants are asked to register at their earliest convenience since we are accepting confirmations on a first come, first served basis as there is only capacity to host 100 people in person. There will also be a live webcast of the Capital Markets Day available on the day of the event by registering for virtual attendance.

Please confirm your attendance (either in person or virtual) using the following link by March 23, 2023: https://amg.eventcube.io/

For more information on this event, please see the Capital Markets Day flyer on AMG’s website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,400 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

