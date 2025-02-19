Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’799 -0.7%  SPI 16’980 -0.7%  Dow 44’338 -0.5%  DAX 22’434 -1.8%  Euro 0.9420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’461 -1.3%  Gold 2’921 -0.5%  Bitcoin 87’008 0.8%  Dollar 0.9050 0.1%  Öl 76.2 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Glencore12964057Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ausblick: Alibaba öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Airbus SE vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: KRONES vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
AMG Aktie [Valor: 3233757 / ISIN: NL0000888691]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.02.2025 19:00:00

AMG Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release

AMG
14.56 CHF -30.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 19 February 2025 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 18:00 CET. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT / 9:00AM EST) on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:

Toll-free number: 1-800-830-9649

Alternate (toll) number: 1-213-992-4624

United Kingdom: 44 0800 524 4760

Netherlands: 31 20 795 2687

When prompted for the conference ID, tell the operator AMGQ42024 and you will be directed onto the call. The conference call will be available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu AMG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung – Cyrill Moser zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

🔎🔎🔎 Finanzwelt im Umbruch: Warum Transparenz jetzt entscheidend ist 🔎🔎🔎

In dieser Folge des BX Morning Call zu Gast: Cyrill Moser, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung und Leiter Provider Management bei ZWEI Wealth.

Gemeinsam mit Investmentstratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, spricht er darüber, wie ZWEI Wealth die Vermögensverwaltung transparenter und effizienter gestaltet.

Das Modell basiert auf drei zentralen Schritten:
🔹 Plan: Individuelle Finanzplanung je nach Kundenbedarf.
🔹 Find: Auswahl des optimalen Vermögensverwalters oder der passenden Bank.
🔹 Control: Überwachung und Konsolidierung der Vermögenswerte über eine digitale Plattform.

Auch die Übernahme durch Swiss Life sorgt für Gesprächsstoff. Wie bleibt ZWEI Wealth unabhängig, und welche Wachstumspläne stehen an? Cyrill Moser gibt spannende Einblicke in die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung und den Alltag bei ZWEI Wealth.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung – Cyrill Moser zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:39 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp setzt Rally fort
08:40 SMI behält Rekordhoch im Auge
08:00 Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung – Cyrill Moser zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekordmarken
18.02.25 Logo WHS Airbnb: Starke Zahlen, Aktie explodiert! Lohnt sich die Aktie noch oder ist die Rallye vorbei?
18.02.25 Does the Gold Bull Run Have Further to Go?
18.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
14.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intuit, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce.com
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’290.36 19.99 ISSMNU
Short 13’604.58 13.61 UBSKMU
Short 14’104.15 8.89 QIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’798.52 19.02.2025 17:31:16
Long 12’269.45 19.69 B3LSBU
Long 12’080.00 13.80
Long 11’471.60 8.89 BYOSSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMG 14.56 -30.69% AMG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Bitcoin: Laut DeepSeek Prognose geht es im Jahr 2025 auf „mindestens 150.000 US Dollar“
Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT-Aktie und Co.: Rekordkurse bei Rüstungsaktien - Superzyklus in Branche
Bill Ackman passt Portfolio im vierten Quartal 2024 an - Neue Favoriten im Depot von Pershing Square
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schweizer Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel könnten vor der Ausschüttung zulegen
Glencore-Aktie tiefrot: Glencore meldet Milliardenverlust
Solaxy: Über 20 Millionen US Dollar – Presale läuft besser als erwartet
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Handelsgericht zuständig für Streit zu Umwandlung von Credit Suisse-Aktien
Erste Schätzungen: Avance Gas veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

In diese Aktien hat George Soros Q4 2024 investiert
Depot im Detail
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Bill Ackman passt Portfolio im vierten Quartal 2024 an - Neue Favoriten im Depot von Pershing Square
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat im vierten Quartal 2024 einige Depotoptimierungen vorgenommen.
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten