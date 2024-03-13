Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’790 0.2%  SPI 15’392 0.3%  Dow 39’043 0.1%  DAX 17’961 0.0%  Euro 0.9623 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.4%  Gold 2’174 0.7%  Bitcoin 64’335 2.6%  Dollar 0.8787 0.2%  Öl 84.0 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204On113454047Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Rheinmetall legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsende im Minus
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt letztendlich
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite sackt zum Handelsende ab
NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones klettert zum Handelsende
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

AMG Aktie [Valor: 3233757 / ISIN: NL0000888691]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2024 23:21:20

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Publishes 2023 Annual Report

finanzen.net zero AMG-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

AMG
45.60 CHF -2.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 13 March 2024 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published its 2023 Annual Report.

The 2023 Annual Report is available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website (www.amg-nv.com). Hard copies of the 2023 Annual Report can be requested by contacting AMG via email at info@amg-nv.com.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.