AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter 2022

Strategic Highlights
- Construction and commissioning of the new vanadium spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. The roaster is fully operational, and the entire plant is expected to be at run-rate capacity by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The project to expand the spodumene production in AMG Brazil is on time and on budget. The objective is to be in full production in the second half of 2023 or earlier.
- AMG Lithium has started construction of the first European lithium refinery, and commissioning for the first module of the battery-grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence in the second half of 2023.
- AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned and the objective is to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. ("SARBV”) and its partner, the United Company for Industry ("UCI”), have signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Aramco”). Basic engineering has begun on the first of four projects to build, own and operate a conversion plant of vanadium-containing gasification ash supplied by Aramco into vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by 42% to $424.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $298.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- EBITDA was $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 158% versus the second quarter 2021 EBITDA of $31.4 million, marking the highest six-month and quarterly EBITDA in AMG’s history and its eighth straight quarter of sequential improvement.
- Annualized return on capital employed was 25.5% for the first six months of 2022, more than double the 10.0% for the same period in 2021.
- Net income to shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $29.6 million, yielding 91 cents diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.6 million of net income to shareholders in the same period in the prior year and 11 cents diluted earnings per share.
- AMG’s liquidity as of June 30, 2022, was $476 million, with $301 million of unrestricted cash and $175 million of revolving credit availability.
- AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2022.
(Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG”) reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $424.1 million, a 42% increase versus the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $81.1 million, a 158% increase versus the second quarter of 2021. This also marks the eighth straight quarter of sequential growth after the pandemic low point in the second quarter of 2020.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG generated the highest quarterly EBITDA in our history in the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $81 million, up 158% from the same period in 2021, and 48% higher than the first quarter of 2022. This outstanding result is mainly driven by our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, where strong lithium prices lead to improved profitability in AMG Brazil, as well as by increased aerospace activity within our AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment.
"All of AMG’s strategic projects cluster in our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment and all of these projects are proceeding as planned. Each of these projects is oriented toward growing our production of electricity storage materials or increasing our footprint in the circular economy.
- Commissioning has started at the Zanesville, Ohio, spent catalyst recycling facility. The roasting plant has reached its design capacity and is presently undergoing the final performance test. The "melt shop” is starting its commissioning process. With this new recycling plant, AMG solidifies its position as the world leader in the recycling of refinery waste. We are pleased to announce that large scale shipments of refinery waste from overseas have started.
- The expansion project of AMG Brazil’s lithium concentrate production is proceeding as planned and the production is fully sold at market price via long-term contracts.
- AMG Lithium has begun construction of the first European lithium refinery. The first module of the battery-grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence commissioning in the second half of 2023.
- AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications has begun commissioning.
- SARBV and UCI recently signed agreements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The joint venture plans to execute four distinct projects under an entity currently being formed, Advanced Circular Materials Company ("ACMC”):
- Build, own and operate a conversion plant of vanadium-containing gasification ash into vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte for redox flow batteries;
- A spent catalyst recycling facility;
- A fresh catalyst R&D laboratory;
- Mass energy storage facilities (vanadium redox flow battery manufacturing).
Basic engineering for the first project has begun and it will lay the foundation for all other projects with the Supercenter. It will produce and sell high-purity vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte. This is the largest such project in the world and is under long-term market-based contracts with Aramco. The materials this project will produce are destined to feed the emerging vanadium redox flow battery market.
"We are extremely pleased to announce the accomplishments of these strategic projects along with the best quarterly results in the history of the Company.”
Key Figures
|In 000’s US dollars
|
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Change
|Revenue
|$424,094
|$298,374
| 42%
|Gross profit
|102,240
|48,499
| 111%
|Gross margin
| 24.1%
| 16.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating profit
|65,246
|3,691
| 1,668%
|Operating margin
| 15.4%
| 1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|29,631
|3,566
| 731%
|
|
|
|
|EPS - Fully diluted
|0.91
|0.11
| 727%
|
|
|
|
|EBIT (1)
|69,763
|20,462
| 241%
|EBITDA (2)
|81,126
|31,401
| 158%
|EBITDA margin
| 19.1%
| 10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash from operating activities
|39,505
|23,018
| 72%
Notes:
(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses.
(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Clean Energy Materials
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Change
|Revenue
|$159,762
|$90,135
| 77%
|Gross profit
|60,821
|13,822
| 340%
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|61,654
|16,122
| 282%
|Operating profit (loss)
|49,704
|(7,415)
|N/A
|EBITDA
|58,232
|12,554
| 364%
AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue increased 77% compared to the second quarter of 2021, to $159.8 million, driven mainly by higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrates. Sales volumes were down due to shipping schedule variances from AMG Brazil and maintenance downtime at our Cambridge facility.
Gross profit before non-recurring items for the quarter increased 282% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increased price environment.
SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $11.1 million, $1.6 million higher than the second quarter of 2021, largely due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense.
The second quarter 2022 EBITDA increased 364%, to $58.2 million, from $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.
AMG Critical Minerals
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Change
|Revenue
|$103,416
|$76,793
| 35%
|Gross profit
|14,028
|13,732
| 2%
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|14,029
|13,397
| 5%
|Operating profit
|7,086
|7,009
| 1%
|EBITDA
|9,069
|9,220
| (2%)
AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue increased by $26.6 million, or 35%, to $103.4 million, driven by strong sales volumes of antimony and graphite as well as higher sales prices in silicon and antimony.
Gross profit before non-recurring items of $14.0 million in the second quarter was $0.6 million higher compared to the second quarter of 2021. The higher revenue was due to the improved pricing and higher sales volumes noted above and was offset by increased raw material prices as well as the ongoing rise in energy and shipping costs.
SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 slightly increased by 2%, to $7.0 million, compared to the same period in 2021.
The second quarter 2022 EBITDA was consistent with the same period in the prior year despite ongoing inflationary pressures including energy and shipping cost increases.
AMG Critical Materials Technologies
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Change
|Revenue
|$160,916
|$131,446
| 22%
|Gross profit
|27,391
|20,945
| 31%
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|27,431
|21,059
| 30%
|Operating profit
|8,456
|4,097
| 106%
|EBITDA
|13,825
|9,627
| 44%
AMG Critical Materials Technologies' second quarter 2022 revenue increased by $29.5 million, or 22%, compared to the same period in 2021. This improvement was due to increased titanium alloys sales, as well as higher chrome metal pricing associated with improving conditions in the aerospace sector. Second quarter 2022 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $6.4 million, or 30%, to $27.4 million due to the higher volumes and prices.
SG&A expenses increased by $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, mainly driven by higher share-based and variable compensation expense and higher professional fees in the current quarter.
AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ EBITDA increased to $13.8 million during the quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily due to higher profitability in chrome metal and titanium alloys.
AMG Engineering signed $59.8 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong orders of induction furnaces, representing a 1.10x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022, slightly lower than the $183.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $5.6 million in the same period in 2021. This variance was mainly driven by higher pre-tax income compared to the prior period and movements in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $3.8 million non-cash tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $12.4 million non-cash tax benefit in the second quarter of 2021. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.
AMG paid taxes of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to tax payments of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Exceptional Items
AMG’s second quarter 2022 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 are below:
Exceptional items included in gross profit
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Change
|Gross profit
|$102,240
| $48,499
| 111%
|Inventory cost adjustment
| —
| 1,497
|N/A
|Restructuring expense
| 41
| 334
| (88%)
|Asset impairment reversal
| —
| (640)
|N/A
|Strategic project expense
|833
| 888
| (6%)
|Gross profit excluding exceptional items
|103,114
|50,578
| 104%
Energy Costs
Total energy costs were $9.9 million higher in the second quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021 due to significant increases in gas and electricity costs during the quarter. The majority of this increase was at our silicon business in Germany, but that business benefited from fully hedged power costs. Other business units benefited from long-term electricity contracts that have no price escalation clauses, and the business units that did experience energy cost increases were able to pass through most of these increased costs to their customers.
SG&A
AMG’s second quarter 2022 SG&A expenses were $37.0 million compared to $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, with the variance largely driven by higher compensation expense due to higher profitability forecasted for the year and increased professional fees associated with strategic projects.
Liquidity
|
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|Senior secured debt
|$365,751
|$371,897
| (2%)
|Cash & cash equivalents
|300,758
|337,877
| (11%)
|Senior secured net debt
|64,993
|34,020
| 91%
|Other debt
|22,644
|24,398
| (7%)
|Net debt excluding municipal bond
|87,637
|58,418
| 50%
|Municipal bond debt
|319,363
|319,476
| —%
|Restricted cash
|42,182
|93,434
| (55%)
|Net debt
|364,818
|284,460
| 28%
AMG had a net debt position of $364.8 million as of June 30, 2022. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives during the quarter.
AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. Employee benefit liabilities decreased $55 million during the quarter to $108 million mainly due to rising discount rates. This decrease in employee benefit liabilities combined with AMG’s higher earnings have increased our equity attributable to shareholders to $357 million, a 33% increase over the year-end value.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $301 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $175 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $476 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2022.
Net Finance Costs
AMG’s second quarter 2022 net finance costs were $12.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was mainly driven by non-cash intergroup related foreign exchange losses of $7.5 million during the quarter.
AMG capitalized $2.1 million of interest costs in the second quarter of 2022 versus $3.8 million in the same period in 2021, driven by interest associated with the Company’s tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio. This decrease is due to a portion of the municipal bond interest costs which are no longer being capitalized due to the ramp up of production at our Zanesville facility.
Outlook
AMG continues to provide strong and consistent results despite the global economic fallout from the geopolitical turbulence in recent months. We are continuing to focus on the things we can control and are extremely pleased with the noted achievements in our strategic initiatives which will drive long-term value creation. EBITDA was $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly EBITDA in AMG’s history. As mentioned, it was the eighth straight quarter of sequential improvement.
As the year has progressed and more information is available, AMG is increasing its EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022 to a range of between $280 million and $300 million. This range is supported by AMG’s geographic diversification and the strength of the global lithium market.
Net income to EBITDA reconciliation
|
|Q2 ‘22
|Q2 ‘21
|Net income
|$29,879
|$4,272
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|23,156
|(5,580)
|Net finance cost
|12,211
|4,761
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,372
|1,194
|Restructuring expense
|41
|334
|Inventory cost adjustment
|—
|1,497
|Asset impairment reversal
|—
|(640)
|Environmental provision
|—
|11,651
|Strategic project expense (1)
|3,107
|2,525
|Others
|(3)
|448
|EBIT
|69,763
|20,462
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,363
|10,939
|EBITDA
|81,126
|31,401
(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium’s expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|For the quarter ended June 30
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|2022
|2021
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|
|
|Revenue
| 424,094
| 298,374
|Cost of sales
| (321,854)
| (249,875)
|Gross profit
| 102,240
| 48,499
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
| (37,034)
| (33,232)
|
|
|
|Environmental expense
| —
| (11,651)
|Other income, net
| 40
| 75
|Net other operating income (expense)
| 40
| (11,576)
|
|
|
|Operating profit
| 65,246
| 3,691
|
|
|
|Finance income
| 2,081
| 264
|Finance cost
| (14,292)
| (5,025)
|Net finance cost
| (12,211)
| (4,761)
|
|
|
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
| —
| (238)
|
|
|
|Profit (loss) before income tax
| 53,035
| (1,308)
|
|
|
|Income tax (expense) benefit
| (23,156)
| 5,580
|
|
|
|Profit for the period
| 29,879
| 4,272
|
|
|
|Profit attributable to:
|
|
|Shareholders of the Company
| 29,631
| 3,566
|Non-controlling interests
| 248
| 706
|Profit for the period
| 29,879
| 4,272
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
| 0.93
| 0.11
|Diluted earnings per share
| 0.91
| 0.11
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|For the six months ended June 30
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|2022
|2021
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|
|
|Revenue
| 827,957
| 562,360
|Cost of sales
| (650,523)
| (466,997)
|Gross profit
| 177,434
| 95,363
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
| (74,496)
| (66,325)
|
|
|
|Environmental expense
| —
| (11,711)
|Other income, net
| 122
| 173
|Net other operating income (expense)
| 122
| (11,538)
|
|
|
|Operating profit
| 103,060
|17,500
|
|
|
|Finance income
| 2,380
| 474
|Finance cost
| (23,510)
| (13,889)
|Net finance cost
| (21,130)
| (13,415)
|
|
|
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
| (500)
| (625)
|
|
|
|Profit before income tax
| 81,430
| 3,460
|
|
|
|Income tax (expense) benefit
| (21,667)
| 6,490
|
|
|
|Profit for the period
| 59,763
| 9,950
|
|
|
|Profit attributable to:
|
|
|Shareholders of the Company
| 58,746
| 8,665
|Non-controlling interests
| 1,017
| 1,285
|Profit for the period
| 59,763
| 9,950
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
| 1.84
| 0.29
|Diluted earnings per share
| 1.81
| 0.28
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|June 30,2022 Unaudited
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|739,610
|693,624
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|41,761
|44,684
|Derivative financial instruments
|22,508
|95
|Other investments
|26,707
|29,830
|Deferred tax assets
|39,953
|52,937
|Restricted cash
|33,682
|85,023
|Other assets
|8,394
|8,471
|Total non-current assets
| 912,615
| 914,664
|Inventories
| 263,273
| 218,320
|Derivative financial instruments
| 5,854
| 4,056
|Trade and other receivables
| 194,563
| 145,435
|Other assets
| 80,641
| 65,066
|Current tax assets
| 9,093
| 5,888
|Restricted cash
| 8,500
| 8,411
|Cash and cash equivalents
| 300,758
| 337,877
|Total current assets
| 862,682
| 785,053
|Total assets
| 1,775,297
| 1,699,717
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|(continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|June 30,2022 Unaudited
|December 31, 2021
|Equity
|
|
|Issued capital
| 853
| 853
|Share premium
| 553,715
| 553,715
|Treasury shares
|(14,906)
|(16,596)
|Other reserves
|(56,868)
|(96,421)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(126,088)
|(173,117)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
| 356,706
| 268,434
|
|
|
|Non-controlling interests
| 25,052
| 25,718
|Total equity
| 381,758
| 294,152
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|Loans and borrowings
| 663,781
| 675,384
|Lease liabilities
| 41,277
| 45,692
|Employee benefits
| 107,827
| 162,628
|Provisions
| 14,467
| 14,298
|Deferred revenue
| 21,105
| 22,341
|Other liabilities
| 7,116
| 11,098
|Derivative financial instruments
| 818
| 2,064
|Deferred tax liabilities
| 5,076
| 5,617
|Total non-current liabilities
| 861,467
| 939,122
|Loans and borrowings
| 31,528
| 27,341
|Lease liabilities
| 4,237
| 4,857
|Short-term bank debt
| 12,449
| 13,046
|Deferred revenue
| 20,957
| 18,478
|Other liabilities
| 83,078
| 80,672
|Trade and other payables
| 283,443
| 252,765
|Derivative financial instruments
| 12,518
| 6,010
|Advance payments from customers
| 49,601
| 35,091
|Current tax liability
| 18,318
| 10,586
|Provisions
| 15,943
| 17,597
|Total current liabilities
| 532,072
| 466,443
|Total liabilities
| 1,393,539
| 1,405,565
|Total equity and liabilities
| 1,775,297
| 1,699,717
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
|For the six months ended June 30
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|2022
|2021
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash from operating activities
|
|
|Profit for the period
| 59,763
| 9,950
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:
|
|
|Non-cash:
|
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
| 21,667
| (6,490)
|Depreciation and amortization
| 21,890
| 21,902
|Asset impairment reversal
| —
| (776)
|Net finance cost
| 21,130
| 13,415
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
| 500
| 625
|Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
| 33
| (91)
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
| 2,752
| 2,127
|Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants
| (2,917)
| 2,647
|Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments
| (63,774)
| 14,171
|Cash generated from operating activities
| 61,044
| 57,480
|Finance costs paid, net
| (12,153)
| (10,053)
|Income tax paid
| (13,040)
| (4,499)
|Net cash from operating activities
| 35,851
| 42,928
|
|
|
|Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
| 93
| 1,055
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
| (82,608)
| (78,606)
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
| (500)
|(1,000)
|Change in restricted cash
| 51,252
| 65,562
|Interest received on restricted cash
| 76
| 25
|Capitalized borrowing cost
| (8,321)
| (7,795)
|Other
| 8
| 19
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(40,000)
|(20,740)
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
|(continued)
|
|
|For the six months ended June 30
|
|
|In thousands of US dollars
|2022
|2021
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash (used in) from financing activities
|
|
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
| 152
| 2,411
|Payment of transaction costs related to debt
| —
| (390)
|Repayment of borrowings
| (8,437)
|(3,127)
|Net (repurchase of) proceeds from issuance common shares
| (1,523)
| 121,569
|Dividends paid
| (10,098)
| (3,858)
|Payment of lease liabilities
| (2,588)
|(2,608)
|Contributions by non-controlling interests
| —
| 648
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities
| (22,494)
| 114,645
|
|
|
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
| (26,643)
| 136,833
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
| 337,877
| 207,366
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
| (10,476)
| (3,097)
|Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
| 300,758
| 341,102
