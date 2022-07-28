Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’084 0.3%  SPI 14’345 0.2%  Dow 32’198 1.4%  DAX 13’159 -0.1%  Euro 0.9749 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’609 0.0%  Gold 1’740 0.3%  Bitcoin 22’125 0.7%  Dollar 0.9618 0.3%  Öl 108.0 0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
AMG Aktie [Valor: 3233757 / ISIN: NL0000888691]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2022 13:01:00

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Interim Dividend

AMG
34.98 CHF 53.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 28 July 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG”) declares an interim dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share, from an interim dividend of €0.10 per ordinary share in the prior year.

The interim dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share, in respect of the period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, is payable on August 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be August 1, 2022. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:46 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz überrascht positiv
09:13 Pharmawerte belasten
08:28 MarketFlow Live - Meta revenue declines⚠️ Stocks surge 📈 Apple & Amazon💻 Pharma & industrials💼
07:20 BASF baut Verbundstandort in China
07:06 Automobilindustrie – Die Karten werden neu gemischt / Lonza – Wachstumskurs weiter intakt
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
26.07.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: MoonSwatch sorgt für Furore - Swatch-Aktie to the Moon?
26.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Fed- und Gassorgen verprellen Anleger
26.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Qorvo Inc
25.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.70% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’570.61 17.59 USSMNU
Short 11’829.39 12.45 WSSM2U
Short 12’242.69 8.46 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’087.26 28.07.2022 12:55:05
Long 10’331.35 12.59 JSSMVU
Long 9’713.44 7.41 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMG 34.98 53.52% AMG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich mit Kurssprung: Holcim mit Rekordumsatz und starker Gewinnentwicklung
Nach Fed-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ObsEva-Aktie letztlich im freien Fall: ObsEva sorgt sich nach FDA-Antwort ums eigene Überleben - Tiefgreifende Einschnitte erwartet
CS-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Credit Suisse nach massivem Verlust mit verhaltenem Ausblick - Ulrich Körner wird neuer CEO
GAZPROM-Aktie höher: GAZPROM bucht höhere Kapazität bei Gasleitung durch Slowakei - Gasfluss über Nord Stream 1 sinkt
Powell-Äusserungen im Fokus: SMI fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Diese drei Signale sieht Allianz-Marktexperte Mohamed El-Erian für ein Ende des Börsen-Abverkaufs
Nestlé-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Nestlé gelingt dank Preiserhöhungen Wachstum - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Analystenerwartungen
US-Notenbank setzt aggressiven Kurs fort und hebt Leitzins um 75 Basispunkte an
Obseva sorgt sich nach FDA-Antwort ums eigene Überleben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit