01.12.2021 22:00:00
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces AMG Brazil Mine Site has Reached Over 1,000 Days Without a Lost Time Incident
Amsterdam, 1
December 2021
--- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that the AMG Brazil Mine Site has reached over 1,000 days without a Lost Time Incident.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "At AMG, the health and safety of our employees is the number one value. "Zero incidents” for an extended period of time is an extraordinary achievement. This incredible milestone was only possible because of each employee’s discipled attitude and proactive responsibility for creating a safe working environment.”
"AMG Brazil has a certified HSE management system that is mature, robust, well developed, and efficient at preventing incidents by fostering identification and mitigation of risks and hazards as we constantly train our workforce to perform its duties safely. The system alone would never achieve such a result without our workers’ preemptive behavior and commitment to care for themselves and their colleagues. With such a harmonized combination, I’m confident that our zero accident goal is achievable,” said Fabiano Costa, CEO of AMG Brazil.
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.
