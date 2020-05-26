Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry Appeared on "Mornings With Maria" to Discuss Future of Distance Learning

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Amesite, Inc., an artificial intelligence software company providing fully managed, customized, online learning ecosystems for education and business, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry appeared as a guest today on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria" to discuss the future of distance learning.

The segment focused on the future of online education and its new, permanent role in learning markets. Dr. Sastry described the core needs of accessibility of educational products for learners and workers, and the need for constantly upskilled workers for national competitiveness. Dr. Sastry described how we are now entering an educational "arms race" to make sure we are providing accessible and affordable continuous learning opportunities to all.

"This company was built to take learning products online because of the accessibility, the affordability, and the engagement. The engagement possible online is actually excellent if we use the right technologies," Dr. Sastry said.

When asked what parents should be thinking now, Dr. Sastry urged parents to examine the quality of the technology being provided to their children.

"That is a new metric for education, but its going to be a permanent metric," she said.

A clip of the appearance can be found HERE.

About Amesite, Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, and easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others.

Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact – Robert Busweiler – busweiler@sunshinesachs.com – 631.379.6454

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-ceo-dr-ann-marie-sastry-appeared-on-mornings-with-maria-to-discuss-future-of-distance-learning-301065383.html

SOURCE Amesite, Inc.