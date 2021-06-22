Amesbury Elementary School Contract Awarded to CTA Construction Managers

AMESBURY, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers, an ENR top 100 Contractor based in Waltham was approved unanimously at a recent Amesbury Elementary School Building Committee meeting. CTA has built more than 24 new area schools that participated in and were awarded LEED Certification or MA-CHPS Verified Leader status.



"We are pleased to be again working with the team at DiNisco Design and the owner's project management team at NV5 on this project. We expect to break ground this summer on the new 98,000 square foot school. It includes over 1.4 million pounds of steel and 5,000 cubic yards of concrete," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal at CTA.



The school, scheduled to be completed in 2023, will provide much needed space to Amesbury's burgeoning elementary school population. In October 2019, residents voted in favor of building the new school next to the existing Cashman Elementary. The two buildings will create a "campus" where all Amesbury students grades Pre K-2 will attend the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School and students grades 3-5 will attend Cashman.



"Our combined team from CTA, NV5, and DiNisco Design bring a wealth of experience in designing and building K-12 schools," said Tim Dorman, Owner's Project Manager at NV5. Dorman emphasized that "following a rigorous design and permitting process, it is exciting to be moving into the construction phase and closer to delivering this important educational facility to the Amesbury community".



"The overall design achieves a symbiotic relationship between the new school, the Cashman School, the surrounding open space, as well as the adjacent residential neighbors. The new school's massing, visual character, and material selection is responsive to the site and residential context," said Donna DiNisco, President of DiNisco Design, the architectural firm behind the school's design.



In a testament to Amesbury's commitment towards sustainability, the school will utilize enhanced energy efficient systems, water conservancy, and indoor environmental qualities. The school will also achieve LEED-S silver certification according to DiNisco.



"We are looking forward to getting the construction phase underway with CTA," said Mayor Kassandra Gove. "I was able to tour Bresnahan Elementary School in Newburyport, also built by CTA, and was impressed with the building as well as Mayor Donna Holaday's positive experience with the project team. I am confident that CTA will be a great partner to work with and will build a school that our community will benefit from for generations to come."

About CTA Construction Managers, LLC.

CTA Construction Managers is a construction management and general contracting firm with a history of excellence in building academic, multi-family residential, commercial, civic, and senior care facilities. CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12874313



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesbury-elementary-school-contract-awarded-to-cta-construction-managers-301316812.html

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers