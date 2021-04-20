 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 18:18:00

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASRV), will hold the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually via webcast.  Due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.

Although shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person, virtual attendance capabilities will provide shareholders the ability to participate and ask questions during the meeting.  Additionally, the Company's shareholders will be deemed "present" if they access the annual meeting through the virtual platform and they will be able to vote their shares at the annual meeting, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, through the virtual platform. 

The virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.  As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, the Company's shareholders are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021, which is the record date for the annual meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, vote their shares electronically, and submit their questions during the meeting by visiting https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASRV2021.  In light of the foregoing, the Company urges shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials previously provided to the Company's shareholders. 

Pertinent User Information:

What: 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Where: https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASRV2021

Participants are asked to register for the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.  The replay of the meeting will be available at the same site 24 hours after the meeting has concluded.

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.  The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 16 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland.  The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania.  At March 31, 2021, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.3 billion and a book value of $6.17 per common share.  For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. logo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriserv-financial-inc-to-hold-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301272919.html

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

﻿

