03.03.2020 17:37:00

America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® Selects Attorney Gerald L. Marcus for Southern California Region in 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Gerald L. Marcus has again been named one of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® in Southern California.  With his selection to the 2020 America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® list, he continues a tradition of recognition by the organization, fueled by his hard work.  The selectees for this award are determined by a comprehensive three-part process meant to determine an attorney's overall impact on their clients and community.  Less than 0.5% of lawyers receive this honor; as the award suggests, Mr. Marcus is among an exclusive group of Southern California lawyers who strive for excellence at all times.

Every attorney selected for this award must focus at least 50% of their work on personal injury cases.  Mr. Marcus founded his firm specifically to represent personal injury victims who were looking for justice.  He is pleased to see his work recognized by America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® once again.  His achievements include:

  • 15,000 cases handled
  • $200 million won for clients
  • President of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (2018)
  • Recognition by Super Lawyers®, the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, the National Trial Lawyers, and other notable organizations

America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® is a consumer-focused resource powered by Advanced Data Analytics.  Its impartial evaluation of nominees is based on issues including experience, settlements and verdicts, reputation among peers, and community involvement.

Standing out among the large legal community of Southern California is a great honor, and one Mr. Marcus takes seriously.  He plans to continue providing the award-winning legal assistance that earned him this honor and passionately advocate for the innocent injury victims in his community.

The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus has been representing injury victims in the Los Angeles area for over 30 years.  In that time, the team has recovered hundreds of millions for clients.  Along with experienced trial lawyers, the firm employs in-house investigators to help clarify the details of accidents and present them to judges and juries.  The team provides the compassionate support their clients need after a bad injury—but do not back down during negotiations or litigation, no matter who they are facing.  The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus offers big-firm resources at reasonable prices and takes every case on a contingency basis.  They can be found online at www.geraldmarcuslaw.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-top-100-personal-injury-attorneys-selects-attorney-gerald-l-marcus-for-southern-california-region-in-2020-301015578.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Hoffnung auf Stimulierungsmaßnahmen: Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
11:00
Short-Term Jobs Growth Looks Robust
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:41
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
07:10
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Geht jetzt die Aufwärtsrally weiter? / Credit Suisse – Aufwärtskorrektur gestartet
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Fed senkt Leitzins: Dow Jones volatil -- SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu - Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Baerbock will Migranten von der türkisch-griechischen Grenze in die EU holen
Scheidender UBS-Chef Ermotti könnte Swiss Re-Präsident werden
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
Lindt-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Mehr Gewinn und Sonderdividende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt Leitzins: Dow Jones volatil -- SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu - Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street befindet sich in einem Wechselbad der Gefühle. Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigen sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;