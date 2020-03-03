America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® Selects Attorney Gerald L. Marcus for Southern California Region in 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Gerald L. Marcus has again been named one of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® in Southern California. With his selection to the 2020 America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® list, he continues a tradition of recognition by the organization, fueled by his hard work. The selectees for this award are determined by a comprehensive three-part process meant to determine an attorney's overall impact on their clients and community. Less than 0.5% of lawyers receive this honor; as the award suggests, Mr. Marcus is among an exclusive group of Southern California lawyers who strive for excellence at all times.

Every attorney selected for this award must focus at least 50% of their work on personal injury cases. Mr. Marcus founded his firm specifically to represent personal injury victims who were looking for justice. He is pleased to see his work recognized by America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® once again. His achievements include:

15,000 cases handled

$200 million won for clients

won for clients President of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (2018)

Recognition by Super Lawyers®, the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, the National Trial Lawyers, and other notable organizations

America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® is a consumer-focused resource powered by Advanced Data Analytics. Its impartial evaluation of nominees is based on issues including experience, settlements and verdicts, reputation among peers, and community involvement.

Standing out among the large legal community of Southern California is a great honor, and one Mr. Marcus takes seriously. He plans to continue providing the award-winning legal assistance that earned him this honor and passionately advocate for the innocent injury victims in his community.

The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus has been representing injury victims in the Los Angeles area for over 30 years. In that time, the team has recovered hundreds of millions for clients. Along with experienced trial lawyers, the firm employs in-house investigators to help clarify the details of accidents and present them to judges and juries. The team provides the compassionate support their clients need after a bad injury—but do not back down during negotiations or litigation, no matter who they are facing. The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus offers big-firm resources at reasonable prices and takes every case on a contingency basis. They can be found online at www.geraldmarcuslaw.com.

