SMI 11'078 -0.8%  SPI 14'133 -0.9%  Dow 33'853 0.0%  DAX 14'355 -0.2%  Euro 0.9850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'934 0.0%  Gold 1'749 0.5%  Bitcoin 15'716 2.1%  Dollar 0.9534 0.0%  Öl 83.7 1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Massive Verbindlichkeiten: So hoch sind die Schulden der FTX bei den grössten Gläubigern
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
2022 für Apple-Fans noch nicht vorbei: Was auf Apple-User in diesem Jahr noch zukommt
FTX-Pleite fordert nächstes Opfer: BlockFi meldet Insolvenz nach Chapter 11 an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

30.11.2022 01:19:00

America's Mayors Applaud Senate Passage of Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine and protect marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples. The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) adopted policy calling for legal protections of gay and lesbian rights by all levels of government in 1984 and policy in support of marriage equality in 2009. Earlier this month, USCM sent a letter to congressional leaders urging quick action on this priority legislation. In response to today's passage, below is a statement by USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who chairs the Conference's LGBTQ Alliance:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"Love, family, and equality are too important to abandon to chance or politics, and so the U.S. Conference of Mayors applauds the U.S. Senate for passing legislation that will protect marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples. The Conference has long been a champion of LGBTQ rights and other civil rights, and America's mayors do not want to see the important progress made reversed. The Respect for Marriage Act will help to assure this does not occur. We urge the House of Representatives to quickly pass legislation that accepts the changes made by the Senate so the President can sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law and love can win for good, for all, and for certain."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-mayors-applaud-senate-passage-of-respect-for-marriage-act-301689639.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.11.22 KeyInvest Product News
29.11.22 Volkswagen AG zahlt deutlich mehr Geld
29.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
29.11.22 DAX – Ist das Anfang der Korrektur?
29.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
29.11.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
29.11.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.11.2022
29.11.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
29.11.22 SMI startet gut behauptet in die neue Börsenwoche
29.11.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: DWS – Gilles Boitel | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'578.03 19.18 TSSMOU
Short 11'847.72 13.09 XSSMTU
Short 12'251.38 8.87 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'077.81 29.11.2022 17:31:51
Long 10'685.61 19.52 F2SSMU
Long 10'440.04 13.41 ALSSMU
Long 10'011.40 8.90 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie erstmals unter 3 Franken: Fed dürfte Geldstrafen und Auflagen verhängen - Abgang der Bezugsrechte
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt auf neues Tief: Verkaufsdruck bei Bezugsrechten - Vertrauen der Anleger in Credit Suisse sinkt
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler erhält Auftrag über 20 Triebzüge
Nach Inflationsdaten aus Deutschland: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitich
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Darum könnte BTC schon bald wieder über 20.000 $ steigen – jetzt kaufen?
Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Nestlé will in den kommenden Jahren weiter wachsen
Massive Verbindlichkeiten: So hoch sind die Schulden der FTX bei den grössten Gläubigern
Euro gibt Gewinne gegenüber Dollar wieder ab - zum Franken unverändert
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: Roche nimmt Blasenkrebs-Therapie Tecentriq vom US-Markt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.