SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1074 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’708 0.7%  Dollar 0.9443 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
31.03.2021 23:34:00

America's Mayors Applaud President Biden's Economic Vision

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Joe Biden unveiled his new economic agenda to help America build back better following the COVID-19 pandemic during a speech in Pittsburgh. The plan calls for $2 trillion to be invested in the nation's infrastructure, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and fighting climate change in the process. America's mayors have long supported bold investments to upgrade American infrastructure and lead on climate change, previously calling for modern, resilient infrastructure to address the climate crisis, promote environmental justice and create opportunity for all communities.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

Following President Biden's speech, U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"The four crises we face as a nation demand urgent investment and action: the COVID-19 crisis, economic crisis, racial equity crisis, and the climate crisis. With the release of his economic plan today, President Biden has illustrated a vision for tackling our nation's challenges, ensuring all Americans benefit from our collective efforts to build back better. Cities are the engines of this nation's economic growth, and America's mayors are all too familiar with the needs we face to not only weather the ongoing pandemic, but to chart a course toward economic recovery. This plan will create millions of jobs, changing the lives of our residents for the better. We stand ready to work with the Biden-Harris administration to move forward on the priorities he outlined today. Together, we can transform our country and create a safe, sustainable and equitable future for all Americans."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-mayors-applaud-president-bidens-economic-vision-301260083.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:20 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit