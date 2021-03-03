America's Infrastructure Scorecard: Mediocre Isn't Good Enough

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) latest infrastructure report card confirms what Americans traveling our roads, waterways and airspace, drinking our water or using renewable energy see every day – our deteriorating infrastructure continues to impact communities nationwide.

Our nation is at a crossroads where federal economic investment would put our vital infrastructure back on track plus revive our economy as we rebuild after COVID. The Design-Build Institute of America has long supported Congressional efforts to pass infrastructure investment legislation and shares the frustration of many as it flounders each year. DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington is confident that design-build can and will play a vital role in ensuring sustainable and resilient infrastructure for our nation.

"We can't pave roads with promises. Rebuilding our infrastructure, improving public services to our citizenry, and providing American workers jobs isn't a partisan issue. In fact, it's one issue the vast majority of Americans continue to support year after year. Design-build played a vital role in rebuilding our economy in 2009 and will do so again in the post-COVID era by providing the nation's most time and cost-efficient projects. We just need Congress to act."

Research shows design-build will deliver nearly half of all construction dollars this year and is the best-performing delivery system for both schedule and cost. Many agencies used design-build after the passage of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) to deliver vital infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget under tight timelines and a mission to provide economic recovery quickly to communities. Design-build teams are ready to go to work again this year, delivering successful infrastructure investment projects nationwide.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.



Media Contacts:

Kim Wright, Strategic Communications Director Aja Neal, Communications Associate O: (202) 454-7531/C: (703) 244-5692 Office: (202) 454-7519 304414@email4pr.com 304414@email4pr.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DBIANational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DBIANational

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/?gid=677497&trk=myg_ugrp_ovr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dbianational/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-infrastructure-scorecard-mediocre-isnt-good-enough-301239876.html

SOURCE Design-Build Institute of America