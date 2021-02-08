SMI 10’804 0.5%  SPI 13’495 0.5%  Dow 31’302 0.5%  DAX 14’111 0.4%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’679 0.6%  Gold 1’837 1.5%  Bitcoin 39’597 13.1%  Dollar 0.8989 0.0%  Öl 60.2 1.0% 
08.02.2021 16:55:00

Americas Cardroom Welcomes Chris Moneymaker as Newest Team Pro

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official. World-renowned poker player Chris Moneymaker has signed with US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom. The new ACR Team Pro made the announcement during the final table live stream of the $8 Million GTD Venom.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Moneymaker back to online poker in the United States," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "The fact that he's chosen to wear the red, white, and blue ACR patch speaks volumes about our commitment to doing big things for poker in America and worldwide."

Moneymaker made the announcement during last night's live stream of the $8 Million Venom, which saw its prize pool reach $9,435,000. The Venom is the biggest online poker tournament for U.S. players and consistently smashes records with each incarnation.

Moneymaker is credited with igniting the online poker revolution. In 2003, he entered a low buy-in satellite at an online poker room and won his $10,000 WSOP Main Event seat. He went on to win the tourney, netting $2.5 million. His total live earnings are over $3.9 million.

But it's not just about big wins. Moneymaker brings the type of enthusiasm for online poker that other pros just can't emulate. And in 2019, he was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame, solidifying his place as one of the game's all-time greats.

Online poker players looking to become the next Moneymaker don't have to wait long. In the coming weeks, Americas Cardroom will unleash a promotion in which anyone with a few cents can turn their poker dreams into a million-dollar reality.

For more information on Chris Moneymaker joining Americas Cardroom, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Katherine Morera
1-877-314-4195
290943@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-welcomes-chris-moneymaker-as-newest-team-pro-301224019.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

