+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
02.11.2019 21:45:00

Americas Cardroom Raises $33,093 for Breast Cancer Research

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online poker site Americas Cardroom has gone all in for Breast Cancer research. The US-facing poker room today announced that it has donated $33,093 to help fight breast cancer.

"We know how important this cause is and how many people it affects, so creating tournaments in direct support of the breast cancer fight was a no-brainer," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "We'd especially like to thank all our players for choosing to play our special Breast Cancer Awareness tourneys. We couldn't have done it without you."

Throughout October, Americas Cardroom held two daily Breast Cancer Awareness tournaments. A full 100% of the buy-ins, rebuys, and add-ons from each tourney was donated directly to a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign on Bithope.org, a cryptocurrency-based fundraising site.

The first half of the month included two daily rebuy/add-on tourneys. The second half of the month featured two daily Freebuy tournaments, which coincided with the currently running Freebuy Super Series.

Players simply had to look for the pink tournaments in the lobby, register, and play as normal. Americas Cardroom took care of collecting the funds and making the donation to Bithope.org.

Americas Cardroom furthered their philanthropic efforts towards Breast Cancer via their Live Cage Event in San Jose, Costa Rica this past October.  The U.S. facing site flew down streamer and activist Vanessa Kade and pledged to donate 50% of her overall winnings from the event.  The effort resulted in $5,652 being donated to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Harris notes that because the initiative was so successful, players can look forward to other poker tournaments earmarked for fundraising in the future.

For more information, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Bob Garcia
Director of Search Marketing
Americas Cardroom
1-877-314-4195
support@americascardroom.eu

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-raises-33-093-for-breast-cancer-research-300950340.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.11.19
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
01.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Milliarden-Deal perfekt: Google kauft Fitbit
Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway mit Gewinnsprung
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?
Chinas Elektroauto-Markt: Gigafactory Shanghai wichtig für Tesla
Pinterest-Aktie im Sinkflug: Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz unter Erwartungen
US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein leichtes Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB